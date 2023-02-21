WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

3 Beacons honored: Valparaiso had three women's basketball players named College Sports Administrators Academic All-District on Tuesday. Maya Dunson and Olivia Brown boast perfect 4.0 GPAs while Leah Earnest's 3.604 GPA also earned her a spot. All three met the CSC's criteria of being at least a sophomore, maintaining at least a 3.5 GPA and being a key contributor to their team.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Krikke honored: Valparaiso forward Ben Krikke kept his awards coming on Tuesday. After collecting Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week on Monday, the College Sports Administrators named Kikke and Academic All-Distric honoree as well on Tuesday. Krikke is a two-time All-MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team member and previously was named Academic All-District in 2020-21.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Keil leads Beacons: Valparaiso finished up the Islander Classic in Corpus Christi, Texas on Tuesday. It was Madison Keil who led the Beacons with an 83. Valparaiso finished in 14th at the event, passing Prairie View A&M on Day 2. The Beacons finished with a 1025, 114 shots back of winner Houston Christian.

PHOTOS: Andrean girls basketball plays Lapel in the Class 2A Logansport semistate 021823-spt-gbk-and_9 021823-spt-gbk-and_2 021823-spt-gbk-and_11 021823-spt-gbk-and_13 021823-spt-gbk-and_7 021823-spt-gbk-and_6 021823-spt-gbk-and_8 021823-spt-gbk-and_10 021823-spt-gbk-and_1 021823-spt-gbk-and_3 021823-spt-gbk-and_12 021823-spt-gbk-and_5 021823-spt-gbk-and_4 web-galleryhtmlcode web-galleryhtmlcode