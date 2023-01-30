SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso edges out Bradley

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Valpo edges out Bradley: Valparaiso senior Olivia Brown matched her career high with 24 points against Bradley on Sunday at the ARC. Meanwhile junior Leah Earnest delivered 19 points as part of her seventh double-double of the year. The Beacons closed out the first half of Missouri Valley Conference play with a 78-71 victory over Bradley. The team posted its season-high point total in regulation with its 78 points. Valpo committed just eight turnovers, a season low and the team’s lowest total since surrendering the ball just seven times Feb. 10, 2022 — also a home win over Bradley.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Providence tops Villanova: Jared Bynum scored 19 points and hit a key jumper and two free throws late to help Providence defeat Villanova, 70-65, in Philadelphia. Ed Croswell scored 14 points for the Friars (17-5, 9-2 Big East). Cam Whitmore had 21 points to lead Villanova (10-11, 4-6), which returned to the court after an eight-day layoff. Justin Moore played for Villanova for the first time since suffering a torn Achilles’ in the team’s Elite Eight victory over Houston last spring. He finished with five points.

PRO FIGURE SKATING

Manlin wins 1st US title: Ilia Manlin was crowned a national champion on the final day of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Though his free skate was not without flaws, he landed three quadruple jumps Sunday for a 177.38, a total score of 287.74 and his first U.S. men’s title. Malinin retained his 10-point lead over second-place finisher Jason Brown, while Andrew Torgashev topped a strong weekend with a bronze medal and recorded the highest segment score of the event with 177.78.

