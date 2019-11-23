College football
Valparaiso falls in season finale: Hunter Cobb ran for two touchdowns, Andrew McElroy had a 90-yard pick-6 and Marist beat Valparaiso 26-14 on Saturday in the Pioneer Football League season finale for both teams. Trailing 19-14 after a 37-yard Luke Paladino field goal, Valparaiso had driven to the Marist 11 with 20 seconds left to play when McElroy intercepted a Chris Duncan pass and returned it all the way to seal the win. The Crusaders (1-11, 1-7) closed to 16-14 on Duncan’s 9-yard TD pass to Ollie Reese, and got the ball back with 2:34 to play after Paladino’s field goal. Duncan was 17 of 43 for 232 yards with two TDs and two picks for Valparaiso.
Men's basketball
Purdue Northwest defeats Quincy: Jyrus Freels had 14 points to lead Purdue Northwest to a 75-68 win over Quincy. Xavier Hallinan added 13 for the Pride (2-3).
Indiana Northwest falls in overtime: Rashad Richardson led four players in double figures with 29 points, but St. Xavier edged Indiana Northwest 94-88 in overtime in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play. Martellian Gibson had 20 for the RedHawks (4-2, 2-1). Marshaud Watkins had 18. Chris Robinson had 13.
Women's basketball
Indiana Northwest loses CCAC game: Breanna Boles had a team-high 16 points, but Indiana Northwest lost 72-57 to St. Xavier in CCAC play. Ashley O'Malley added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the RedHawks (3-6, 1-1).
Purdue Northwest falls at home: Savanya Brockington scored 13 points but Purdue Northwest lost 68-59 to Illinois-Springfield. PNW is now 2-3 on the season.
Pro Basketball
LaVine's game-winner lifts Bulls over Hornets: Zach LaVine stole the Hornets' inbounds pass, dribbled to the 3-point line and nailed his 13th 3-pointer of the game to secure a 116-115 Bulls win in Charlotte. LaVine set a Bulls record hitting 13 3s and finished with a career-high 49 points. He stole Devonte' Graham's inbounds pass after Tomas Satoransky hit a 3-pointer with 8 seconds left to pull within 115-113.
Pro golf
Todd goes for third straight win: Brendon Todd has a chance to match Tiger Woods (2006) and Dustin Johnson (2017) on Sunday when he goes for a third straight PGA Tour victory. Todd had six birdies on the front side of the Seaside Course. He shot an 8-under 62 to tie the 54-hole tournament record and build a two-shot lead in the RSM Classic.
Kim clings to 1-shot lead: Sei Young Kim was on the verge of taking all the drama out of the chase for the richest payoff in women’s golf history. She opened with three birdies in seven holes Saturday in the CME Group Tour Championship as her challengers either stalled or faded. She led by five shots before making the turn. Kim hit the brakes. Nelly Korda hit the gas. When the third round ended at Tiburon Golf Club, Kim had to settle for a 4-under 68 and a one-shot lead over Korda with one round remaining to see who wins the $1.5 million.