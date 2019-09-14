Women's volleyball
Valparaiso falls to Central Michigan: Jillie Grant had 13 kills and 13 digs Saturday, but Valparaiso lost 25-23, 25-23, 18-25, 25-19 to Central Michigan at the DePaul Invitational. The Crusaders played the host Blue Demons in the day. Brittany Anderson (Bishop Noll) had 25 assists and nine digs. Peyton McCarthy and Jaclyn Bulmahn each had 11 kills. Rylee Cookerly had 25 digs.
Pro basketball
US finishes seventh at World Cup: Their final game at the World Cup had been over for several minutes, and every member of the U.S. team and coaching staff were still lingering together on the court. They were ready to go home. They just weren't ready to go their separate ways. For USA Basketball, summer ended Saturday with an 87-74 win over Poland in the seventh-place game at the World Cup, the lowest finish ever by a U.S. team in a major international tournament. Donovan Mitchell finished with 16 points and 10 assists, Joe Harris scored 14 and the U.S. wrapped up its stay in China with a 6-2 record. And when it was over, as his players signed each other's jerseys in the locker room as souvenirs, U.S. coach and Merrillville grad Gregg Popovich insisted this team has nothing to be ashamed about. "If you don't win, some people will play the blame game," Popovich said. "There's no blame to be placed anywhere. They play the shame game, like we should be ashamed because we didn't win a gold medal? That's a ridiculous attitude. It's immature. It's arrogant. And it shows that whoever thinks that doesn't respect all the other teams in the world and doesn't respect that these guys did the best they could."
Pro golf
Europe, US tied at 8-8 after brutal Day 2 at Solheim Cup: After a day of extraordinary comebacks, tense 18th-hole finishes, and some of the most brutal weather conditions in Solheim Cup history, still nothing can separate Europe and the United States at Gleneagles. It's 8-8 heading to the final-day singles and there's no way of knowing which way this one's going to fall. It was just gone 7 p.m. local time on Saturday when Danielle Kang rolled in a long birdie putt amid the gloom to clinch the last match of the afternoon fourballs for the U.S. on the 17th hole, depriving the Europeans of the lead. Kang hugged playing partner Lizette Salas, who was wearing giant ear muffs and a thick coat. They were congratulated by U.S. captain Juli Inskster, who was wearing three hats. Golf carts parked around the green had their headlights on. It was one of those days when balls fell off tees and police officers roaming the course were seen holding onto their hats.