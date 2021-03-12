SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso falls to Drake at MVC Tournament

PRO GOLF

Westwood takes lead at Players: Lee Westwood isn't interested in comparing himself with the player who rose to No. 1 in the world a decade ago. All he knows is he's playing some of his best golf, and he gets another chance to see if it can hold up against the best field. Westwood had all the shots Friday in a bogey-free round at The Players Championship, with two birdies at the start and a nifty pitch to a troublesome pin on the par-5 ninth to close with another birdie and a 6-under 66. That gave him a one-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick (68) going into the weekend on the Stadium Course at the TPC Sawgrass, with U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau not too far behind. Westwood, who turns 48 next month, played well enough to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week at Bay Hill except that DeChambeau was one shot better in a fascinating duel of generations on a course that favors power.