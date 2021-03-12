SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso falls to Drake at MVC Tournament

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Valpo falls to Drake: Drake used a 9-0 run to pull away from Valparaiso and claim a Hoops in the Heartland quarterfinal victory, 71-60. Valpo was within 57-55 with 5:05 left in regulation. Seventh-seeded Valpo was 9-for-11 shooting in the first quarter but converted 14 made field goals over the final 30 minutes. Carie Weinman scored a game-high 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting. The second-seeded Bulldogs used a balanced attack with all 11 players scoring and 10 of them making a field goal. Maggie Negaard scored 12 points in as many minutes off the bench.
PRO FOOTBALL
Brady signs extension with Bucs: Tom Brady has agreed to a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that provides the Super Bowl champions with much-needed salary cap relief and will help the seven-time NFL champion reach a goal of playing until he's at least 45. The extension confirmed by the team frees about $19 million in salary cap space, a move that improves Tampa Bay's chances of returning as much of its championship roster as possible for 2021. Seven starters from the Super Bowl were among two dozen Buccaneers eligible to become free agents next week.
Newton re-signs with Patriots: The New England Patriots are completing an agreement to re-sign free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The one-year deal is worth close to $14 million, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because new signings can't be announced until the league year begins Wednesday. The deal was first reported by The Boston Globe. The Patriots finished 7-9, missing the postseason for the first time since 2008 when Brady sustained a season-ending knee injury in the opener. Despite his final two seasons in Carolina truncated by shoulder and foot injuries, he appeared in 15 games for the Patriots in 2020. He ran for 12 touchdowns and broke Steve Grogan's 42-year-old single-season franchise record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 592. But he passed for just eight touchdowns, with 10 interceptions. His 2,657 passing yards were also the second-worst of his career, better than only the 572 he passed for in 2019 in two games.
PRO GOLF
Westwood takes lead at Players: Lee Westwood isn't interested in comparing himself with the player who rose to No. 1 in the world a decade ago. All he knows is he's playing some of his best golf, and he gets another chance to see if it can hold up against the best field. Westwood had all the shots Friday in a bogey-free round at The Players Championship, with two birdies at the start and a nifty pitch to a troublesome pin on the par-5 ninth to close with another birdie and a 6-under 66. That gave him a one-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick (68) going into the weekend on the Stadium Course at the TPC Sawgrass, with U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau not too far behind. Westwood, who turns 48 next month, played well enough to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week at Bay Hill except that DeChambeau was one shot better in a fascinating duel of generations on a course that favors power.