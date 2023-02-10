Valpo falls to Drake: Valparaiso kept Drake within striking distance early but let the Bulldogs pulled away Friday night to take the Missouri Valley Conference game by a score of 71-54. Through one quarter, the Beacons trailed 19-12 but by halftime the deficit had ballooned to 42-22. Ali Saunders was the lone player to break into double figures for Valparaiso with 16 points. On the other hand, Drake spread its scoring across the roster with four Bulldogs eclipsing double figures.