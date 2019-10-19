College football
Valparaiso falls at San Diego: Valparaiso scored two touchdowns in the third quarter Saturday, but the Crusaders lost 42-17 to San Diego in Pioneer Football League play. Crusaders quarterback Chris Duncan was 16-of-26 passing for 182 yards and rushed for 32 yards and two touchdowns.
Girls tennis
Marian doubles team qualifies for state: Marian Catholic's doubles team of Lilli Hansen and Karina Bonilla qualified for the Class A state finals. Host Marian tied for fifth with five points at Saturday's sectional.
Pro hockey
Blackhawks win in overtime: Jonathan Toews scored 46 seconds into overtime Friday to lead the Blackhawks to a 3-2 win over Columbus. Teammate Robin Lehner made 37 saves. Toews drove to the net and knocked a rebound of Patrick Kane's shot from the right circle past Elvis Merzlikins to give Chicago its second straight win. It was Toews' first goal of the season. Alex DeBrincat tied it at 2 with a power-play goal midway through the third period. Drake Caggiula also scored for Chicago, and Kane had with two assists.
Pro golf
Thomas, Lee tied entering final round at CJ Cup: Justin Thomas was looking at a three-stroke lead after three rounds at the CJ Cup with one hole to play Saturday, which would have set him up nicely for his second win in three years at South Korea's only PGA Tour event. But the 18th hole saw a big swing in the scoring at the Nine Bridges course. South Korean-born New Zealander Danny Lee holed a long eagle putt to finish with a 68. Thomas, who won the inaugural CJ Cup in 2017, bogeyed the 18th for a 70 and he and Lee were tied with a three-round total of 15-under 201. "I played well, I just didn't hit a lot of good putts that burned the edges and didn't quite go in," Thomas said.