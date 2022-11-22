SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso falls to UAB in OT

Valpo falls to UAB: Ali Saunders did everything she could on Monday, but Valparaiso still came up just short. The freshman guard scored with eight seconds left in overtime to pull the Beacons into a tie with the Blazers at 81 apiece. The bucket was two of her 32 points on the night coming off the bench. Instead of sending the game to a second overtime, however, UAB came down the other end of the floor and scored to take the lead with just 3.3 seconds remaining. Saunders' big night etched her name in the Beacons record books as the 32-point outburst was the most points scored in a game by a freshman in program history. Leah Earnest contributed a double-double for Valparaiso, posting 13 points and 13 rebounds in the loss. The Beacons only managed assists on eight of their 29 made field goals. Three Blazers scored 16 or more points with two of those eclipsing the 20-point threshold. Maria Roters led the way for UAB, scoring 24 points and grabbing 11 rebounds — seven of which were offensive boards — in the Blazers' win.