Women's golf
Valparaiso fifth through 36 holes at Austin Peay tourney: Kayla Krueger is ninth individually at 152, helping Valparaiso sit in fifth place after two rounds at the F&M Bank Austin Peay State University Intercollegiate in Clarksville, Tennessee on Monday. The Crusaders carded a 617. Final round takes place Tuesday.
Pro football
NFL suspends Burfict for rest of season: Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was suspended Monday for the rest of the season for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle, which is the most severe punishment for an on-field infraction in NFL history. Burfict will miss the final 12 games of the season and any playoff games for "repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules." He has been suspended three times in his career for hits violating the league's player safety rules. Burfict has the right under the collective bargaining agreement to appeal the punishment in the next three days. He had one of his previous suspensions reduced from five games to three games on an appeal in 2017. It's that history that led to the most severe punishment the NFL has handed out when it comes to player safety, topping the five games Tennessee's Albert Haynesworth got in 2006 for kicking and stomping on Cowboys center Andre Gurode's face, leading to 30 stitches. Burfict had served two three-game suspensions already in his career and had been warned about severe punishment for future infractions.
Broncos' Chubb out for season with ACL tear:The winless Denver Broncos suffered the worst loss of their anguished season Monday when rising star Bradley Chubb was diagnosed with a torn left ACL that will require surgery and end his season. The fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft, Chubb was injured in the Broncos' 26-24 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday, although he finished the game and forced a fumble on the last series. The ball bounced right back to quarterback Gardner Minshew, who then drove the Jags for the game-winning field goal as time expired two weeks after the Bears had a last-second field goal in Denver. "He felt good enough to come back in, and actually he played that last series pretty damn well, had some really good pass rushes, caused that fumble that we weren't able to get," coach Vic Fangio said. "So, he was as surprised, I think, as anybody this morning when he woke up feeling the way he did."