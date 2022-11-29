SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso football adds game against New Mexico State to close season

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Beacons add game at NMSU: Valparaiso will be testing itself against FBS competition. The Beacons announced their 2022 season isn't over yet on Tuesday. Valparaiso will travel to New Mexico to take on the Aggies on Saturday for the program's first game against an FBS team in history. Former Beacon offensive lineman Jack Jarnigan currently serves as a graduate assistant at New Mexico State.

Valpo players named All-PFL: The Pioneer Football League announced its All-Conference teams on Tuesday and it was dotted with Valparaiso players. Four players alone were named to the All-PFL First Team. Redshirt junior wide receiver Solomon Davis, fifth-year running back Aaron Dawson, redshirt senior offensive lineman Aaron Byrd and redshirt senior linebacker Ben Hines all were selected to the first team. Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Sam Hafner, fifth-year defensive back Kohlton Sherman and redshirt senior punter Evan Matthes were named to the All-PFL Second Team. Redshirt freshman Evan Jernegan, redshirt junior wide receiver Matt Ross and redshirt freshman defensive lineman and long snapper Kevin Spelman were given All-PFL honorable mention honors. Spelman received his honorable mention at both positions.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chesterton No. 4 in poll: Its early, but in the second iteration of the Associated Press' Indiana High School Basketball Poll, Chesterton got some love, moving from No. 7 in Class 4A to No. 4 with two first-place votes. The Trojans got off to a 1-0 start with a 78-44 victory over Elkhart to start the season. Valparaiso was just outside of the top 10 with 31 votes having yet to start its season and West Side also received votes in Class 4A after a season-opening win over Calumet. 21st Century is ranked ninth in Class 2A after a 2-0 start and received a single first-pace vote.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Norfolk earns All-Region: Valparaiso senior Nicole Norfolk earned Third Team All-Midwest Region from the United Soccer Coaches on Tuesday.The defensive stalwart was on the field for just one goal in 544 minutes of play. Norfolk also took home an All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team selection earlier this offseason.