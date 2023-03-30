Times Staff
Spring practice: Valparaiso spring practices got underway on Sunday. The Beacons are slated for their first scrimmage on April 15 with its annual spring game scheduled for April 30. Valparaiso will open its regular season five months from now when it takes on Youngstown State on Aug. 31. The past three seasons have seen the Beacons take big steps forward. Valparaiso has piled up 12 wins in the Pioneer Football League, the most in a three-year period in in program history.
Valpo schedule change: Spring hasn't been kind to Valparaiso softball's schedule thus far, and that pattern has continued. On Thursday, the Beacons announced a shift in their weekend series against Missouri State. Valparaiso will play a single game on Friday at 11 a.m. The series will wrap up with a doubleheader starting at noon on Sunday.
PHOTOS: 21st Century plays Westview in boys basketball regional
21st Century’s Ashton Williamson (3) goes to the basket against Westview’s Luke Helmuth (33) and Micah Miller (31) in the first quarter at the 2A Regional championship Saturday at North Judson High School.
21st Century’s Armon Davis (32) raises the regional championship trophy with the team after defeating Westview 67-58 in the 2A Regional championship Saturday at North Judson High School.
21st Century’s Jermiya Henderson-Sims (5) goes for the rebound against Westview’s Brady Yoder (11) and Luke Helmuth (33) at the 2A Regional championship Saturday at North Judson High School.
21st Century head coach Larry Upshaw sends a message to his team midway through the fourth quarter at the 2A regional championship at North Judson High School Saturday afternoon.
21st Century’s Lemetrius Williams (15) gets past Westview’s Wiley Minix (15) and Jethro Hostetler (3) to the the basket early in the first quarter at the 2A regional championship at North Judson High School Saturday afternoon.
21st Century’s Ashton Williamson (3) pressure the shot from Westview’s Brady Yoder in the third quarter at the 2A regional championship at North Judson High School Saturday afternoon.
21st Century’s DJ Moss (23) beats Westview’s Micah Miller (31) to the basket in the first quarter at the 2A regional championship at North Judson High School Saturday afternoon.
21st Century’s Ashton Williamson (3) cuts the nets after the Cougars 67-58 win over Westview for the 2A regional championship at North Judson High School Saturday afternoon.
21st Century’s Terrence Hayes Jr (1) pressures Westview’s Micah Miller (31) in the third quarter at the 2A regional championship at North Judson High School Saturday afternoon.
21st Century’s Quintin Floyd (10) goes between Westview’s Jethro Hostetler (3) and Wade Springer (23) at the 2A regional championship at North Judson High School Saturday afternoon.
21st Century’s Jermiya Henderson-Sims (5) gets tripped up against Westview’s Wade Springer (23) in the second quarter at the 2A regional championship at North Judson High School Saturday afternoon.
21st Century’s Ashton Williamson (3) takes a shot over Westview’s Luke Helmuth (33) in the second quarter at the 2A regional championship at North Judson High School Saturday afternoon.
