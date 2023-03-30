Spring practice: Valparaiso spring practices got underway on Sunday. The Beacons are slated for their first scrimmage on April 15 with its annual spring game scheduled for April 30. Valparaiso will open its regular season five months from now when it takes on Youngstown State on Aug. 31. The past three seasons have seen the Beacons take big steps forward. Valparaiso has piled up 12 wins in the Pioneer Football League, the most in a three-year period in in program history.