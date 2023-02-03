COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valpo announces recruiting class: Valparaiso football announced the addition of 25 recruits this week. The Beacons 2023 roster is taking shape during the National Signing Period. The class is highlighted by a number of local players. James Langen will join Valparaiso by way of Lowell. The defensive lineman was named a First Team All-NCC team member and Second Team Times All-Area member his senior year. Isaiah Fowler, a Chesterton lineman, will suit up for the Beacons as well. Fowler was a 2022 Times All-Area First Team selection.
PRO BASKETBALL
Sky sign Williams: The Chicago Sky's roster shakeup continued on Friday with the announcement that the team had signed Elizabeth Williams. Williams, a former fourth-overall WNBA Draft pick, averaged 5.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game last season for the Mystics. Williams was a WNBA All-Star in 2017.