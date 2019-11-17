Women's basketball
Valparaiso loses in final moments: Addison Stoller had 23 points and nine rebounds for Valparaiso, but North Dakota scored three points in the last 29 seconds to edge the Crusaders 65-63 on Sunday. Grace Hales added 10 points for the Crusaders (1-2).
Women's volleyball
IUN trio honored by CCAC: Indiana Northwest's Emileishka DeJesus (Portage) earned First Team All-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference honors. Teammate Caitlin Alwine was named to the second team, while Bella Kuechenberg (Bishop Noll) was named CCAC Freshman of the Year.
Men's soccer
Marcey earns MVC honor: Valparaiso junior midfielder Mason Marcey was named to Missouri Valley Conference all-tournament team. Marcey accounted for the lone goal of the Crusaders' first-round tournament loss to Drake.
Pro hockey
Rookie leads Blackhawks over Sabres: Kirby Dach, a 2019 first-round draft pick, scored twice Sunday to lead the Blackhawks to a 4-1 win over Buffalo. Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews added goals. Corey Crawford made 34 saves. A day earlier, Kane had a goal and assist in a 7-2 blowout win over Nashville.
Men's basketball
Smith leads IU rout of Troy: Indiana put up points, but Justin Smith saw the team's solid defense in the Hoosiers' 100-62 victory over Troy on Saturday night. "In the first half it was definitely a building block that we can take going into the next couple games," Smith said. Smith had 22 points and five rebounds, Trayce Jackson-Davis had 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Al Durham added 17 points for the Hoosiers (4-0).
College football
Georgia edges past Alabama to No. 4: Georgia edged Alabama to No. 4 in The Associated Press college football poll after the Bulldogs had a quality road victory and the Crimson Tide lost star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the season. LSU remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25, receiving 54 first-places votes. No. 2 Ohio State (five first-place votes) and No. 3 Clemson (three first-place votes) maintained their spots. Georgia moved up one place after winning 21-14 at Auburn.
Around the horn
Stefanos Tsitsipas rallied to beat Dominic Thiem 6-7 (6), 6-2, 7-6 (4) on Sunday in the ATP Finals for the biggest title of his career, becoming the youngest champion at the season-ending event in 18 years. ... Brendon Todd was closing in on a second straight victory when he was slowed by two missed putts, and then by darkness Sunday in the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Todd and Vaughn Taylor were tied for the lead with four holes remaining when the final round was suspended until Monday morning.