MEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo falls to UIC: Valparaiso could't eke out a win against UIC on Sunday. The Flames managed to slip past the Beacons 74-73. Ben Krikke hit a pair of free throws with 44 seconds left to take a one-point lead. UIC answered on the other end, however, with Jace Carter hitting a floater with 30 seconds left to give the Flames the lead and the win. Krikke recorded a 34 point, 10 rebound double-double in the loss. UIC managed four scorers in double figures with Carter's 18 and Jalen Jackson's 19 points leading the way.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Beacons sweep weekend: Valparaiso built off its win over Indiana State on Friday with another Missouri Valley Conference win on Sunday to wrap up its in-state road trip. The Beacons topped Evansville 74-68. Olivia Brown led the way for Valparaiso, scoring 16 points. Leah Earnest tallied 14 points and five rebounds as well to boost the Beacons.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Valpo drops rubber match: Valparaiso had a chance to earn a season-opening series win over a Big 12 opponent on Sunday. The Beacons found themselves with a 4-2 lead in the sixth inning after Kyle Schmack, Nolan Tucker and Jake Skrine home runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings respectively. Kansas rallied in the bottom half of the sixith inning with a four-run frame to overtake Valparaiso, a lead the Jayhawks wouldn't hand back.

