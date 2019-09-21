College football
Valparaiso loses to Truman State: Jimmy Seewald threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Trey Stablein in the fourth quarter Saturday, but Valparaiso lost 38-7 to Truman State. Seewald was 6-of-12 passing for 76 yards and a score. Joe Mullen was 4-of-13 passing for 82 yards and two interceptions. Stablein caught six passes for 62 yards and the Crusaders' lone score. Ollie Reese had three receptions for 75 yards.
Women's volleyball
IUN wins pair of matches: Emileishka De Jesus combined for 35 kills to lead Indiana Northwest to two victories Saturday. She had 24 kills in a 22-25, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16 win over Manchester. She had 11 kills in a 25-23, 25-15, 28-26 win over Governors State. Bella Kuechenberg (Bishop Noll) added 16 kills.
VU falls at Jackrabbit Invitational: Brittany Anderson (Bishop Noll) had 29 assists and seven digs Saturday, but Valparaiso lost 25-18, 25-21, 25-17 to Milwaukee at the Jackrabbit Invitational at South Dakota State. Jaclyn Bulmahn and Peyton McCarthy each had 10 kills for the Crusaders. Rylee Cookerly added 17 digs.
Auto racing
Herta continues to overshadow IndyCar championship race: Colton Herta shifted the spotlight away from IndyCar's championship race with yet another masterful drive around Laguna Seca Raceway. The 19-year-old rookie won the pole for Sunday's season-ending race roughly an hour after Andretti Autosport said it was pulling Herta inside its organization next season. It's capped a masterful debut weekend at Laguna Seca for Herta, who has been one of the fastest drivers in every session. His win this season days before his 19th birthday made him IndyCar's youngest winner, and Saturday's pole was his third of the season. His father, Bryan, is a two-time winner at Laguna Seca and won three poles at the track, which returned to the IndyCar schedule this year after a 14-year absence. "Good genes," Herta said of his ability to navigate around the 11-turn, 2.258-mile permanent course. "It means a lot to keep on the family tradition."