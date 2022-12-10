SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso men lose to Ole Miss

MEN'S BASKETBALL
Valpo loses at Ole Miss: Matthew Murrell scored 17 points, Daeshun Ruffin added 14 points and six scored in double figures as Mississippi rolled to a 98-61 victory over Valparaiso on Saturday. Ole Miss (7-2) ended a two-game skid and has won all five of its home games. Valparaiso (4-7), which is winless in its five road games, has lost three of its last four overall. Myles Burns added 12 points and eight rebounds for Ole Miss. Robert Allen and Jaemyn Brakefield had 11 points apiece and Tye Fagan 10. Kobe King scored 20 points to lead Valparaiso. Ben Krikke added 16 points and Nick Edwards had 14. Ole Miss jumped out to a 20-point lead about 13 minutes in and led 53-30 at the break. Murrell had 10 points and Burns and Allen each chipped in eight as the Rebels shot 56%. A 30-12 surge to open the second half stretched the Rebels' lead to 41 points with 9:55 remaining. The game was the first time they met since the ’98 NCAA tournament when Bryce Drew hit “The Shot” — the buzzer-beater to give 13th-seeded Valpo a 70-69 win over fourth-seeded Ole Miss in a first-round game.
SSC home win streak at 31: Nakyel Houston scored 28 points as NJCAA Division II No. 5 South Suburban beat Morton (Ill.) 78-62 for their 31st straight on-campus win. The streak dates back to Feb. 8, 2020; SSC played some games at Southland Center in Lynwood during the pandemic when their gym was used for COVID testing. Jalen Houston added 12 points and Damontae Taylor had 11 for the Bulldogs (10-1).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Nine Beacons honored: Nine Valparaiso players were named to Phil Steele magazine's All-Pioneer Football League teams. Running back Aaron Dawson and offensive lineman Aaron Byrd made the first team, while wide receiver Solomon Davis, linebacker Ben Hines, defensive back Kohlton Sherman and punter Evan Matthes were second-team picks. Also honored were defensive linemen Sam Hafner and Kevin Spelman on the third team, and wide receiver Braden Contreras on the fourth team.