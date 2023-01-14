SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso men's and women's hoops get back on track

Valpo gets MVC win: Valparaiso and Evansville both came into their matchup Saturday afternoon winless in the Missouri Valley Conference. Something had to give. Ben Krikke and Kobe King made sure that it was the Beacons who left the game with a win. King poured in 20 points — including an 8-of-9 performance from the charity stripe — and nine rebounds. Krikke tallied 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field and added five rebounds and five assists before fouling out with less than a minute to go. Valparaiso built a first-half lead lead and sustained it the rest of the way, winning by a 76-69 margin. Yacine Toumi didn’t make things easy on the Beacons, scoring 18 points for the Aces in the loss. Nick Edwards put up a statline of 14 points, four assists and six rebounds for Valparaiso. Quinton Green had a similarly impressive game, scoring 15 points, grabbing four rebounds and swiping two steals.