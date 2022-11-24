 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso men's basketball loses to Samford

Provided by Valparaiso Athletics

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo loses to Samford: Valparaiso's early-season struggles continued on Wednesday when the Beacons lost big to Samford. Valparaiso lost by 30, 79-39. Kobe King was one of the bright spots for the Beacons. The redshirt senior scored 20 points in the loss. Samford opened the game on a 9-0 run through the first three minutes of game action. By halftime, Samford's lead had ballooned to 52-22, equal to the final margin. Ibra Bayu made his first collegiate appearance for the Beacons on Wednesday. The forward grabbed six rebounds in his 14 minutes of action.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Strongman named All-Tournament: Wednesday it was announced that Valparaiso senior Miranda Strongman was named to the MVC's All-Tournament team. Strongman opened the tournament with a team-best .444 kill percentage on her nine kills against Murray State. Strongman also tied for the most blocks in the match with four. Against UIC in the second round, Strongman tallied seven kills and three blocks.

Tags

