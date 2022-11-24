SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso men's basketball loses to Samford

Valpo loses to Samford: Valparaiso's early-season struggles continued on Wednesday when the Beacons lost big to Samford. Valparaiso lost by 30, 79-39. Kobe King was one of the bright spots for the Beacons. The redshirt senior scored 20 points in the loss. Samford opened the game on a 9-0 run through the first three minutes of game action. By halftime, Samford's lead had ballooned to 52-22, equal to the final margin. Ibra Bayu made his first collegiate appearance for the Beacons on Wednesday. The forward grabbed six rebounds in his 14 minutes of action.