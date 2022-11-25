SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso men's basketball shoots no free thows in loss

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Valpo falls to South Dakota State: Valparaiso became the first Division I team to attempt no free throws in a game this season, falling 61-50 to South Dakota State on Friday in the Hostilo Community Classic in Savannah, Georgia. The Jackrabbits made 13 of 15 free throws in keeping Valpo (2-4) winless away from home. Kobe King scored 18 points to lead the Beacons, Ben Krikke added 12 and Quinton Green finished with 10. South Dakota State’s 61 points were a season-low for a Valpo opponent. Valpo continues play in the multi-team event at 11 a.m. Sunday against James Madison.

Iowa State stuns No. 1 North Carolina: Caleb Grill hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points and Iowa State rallied in the final five minutes to stun No. 1 North Carolina 70-65 in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. Iowa State (5-0) picked up just its third win over a team ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25. RJ Davis led North Carolina with 15 points.

PRO HOCKEY

Blackhawks lose to Canadiens: Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 at the United Center. Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games. Chicago collected a point, but dropped its season-high sixth straight game.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Nebraska reportedly closing in on Rhule: Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule are finalizing a deal to make him the Cornhuskers’ coach. A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Nebraska made Rhule an offer Thursday that persuaded the former Temple and Baylor coach to return to college after two-plus years in the NFL.