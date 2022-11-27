 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso men's basketball wins in OT

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo edges James Madison: Ben Krikke had 23 points and Nick Edwards scored with 1.9 seconds remaining in overtime as Valparaiso defeated James Madison 81-79 on Sunday at the Hostilo Community Classic in Savannah, Georgia. Krikke also contributed seven rebounds for the Beacons (3-4). Quinton Green was 5-of-10 shooting, including 5 for 9 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to add 18 points. Kobe King was 8 of 13 from the field to finish with 16 points. James Madison fell to 6-2. Valpo opens Missouri Valley Conference play Thursday night at Belmont.

No. 1 Heels lose again: Mark Sears had 24 points, five rebounds and five assists, and No. 18 Alabama sent top-ranked North Carolina to a second straight loss, 103-101 in a quadruple-overtime thriller in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament. Jahvon Quinerly added 21 points off the bench for the Crimson Tide (6-1), while Charles Bediako had 14 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks. Caleb Love led the Tar Heels (5-2) with 34 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. 

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Beacons fall to Northwestern: Valparaiso couldn't overcome 25% shooting and 28 turnovers in an 81-47 loss to Northwestern in Evanston. Leah Ernest led the Beacons (2-3) with 13 points. Valpo hosts Bowling Green at 6 p.m. Friday.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Michigan up to No. 2: Michigan moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, with TCU at No. 3 and Southern California at No. 4 behind top-ranked Georgia after four top-10 teams lost on the final day of regular-season games. The Bulldogs are No. 1 for the eighth straight week and 11th time this season. Georgia received 58 first-place votes and Michigan received the other five. The Wolverines reached a season-high No. 2 after beating Ohio State, which dropped the Buckeyes three spots to No. 5.

TENNIS

Canada wins Davis Cup: Canada has won its first Davis Cup title, beating Australia 2-0 behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Auger-Aliassime secured the winning point when he downed Alex De Minaur 6-3, 6-4 after Shapovalov opened the day by rolling past Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-2, 6-4.

