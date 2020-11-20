SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso men's golf adds three recruits

Men's golf

Raptors denied permission to play in Canada, head to Tampa: The Toronto Raptors will start the NBA season next month in Tampa, Florida, because of travel restrictions by the Canadian government stemming from the pandemic. The Raptors had been looking at other sites for several weeks, including Sunrise, Florida, the home of the NHL's Florida Panthers. But with NBA training camp less than two weeks away and a season starting Dec. 22, the Raptors were pressed to make a final decision. Instead, they will play home games at Amalie Arena. An official familiar with the Canadian government's decision told The Associated Press there is too much COVID-19 circulating in the United States to allow for cross-border travel that is not essential.