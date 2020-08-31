SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso native Sam Ficken wins Jets' kicking job

PRO FOOTBALL

Valpo native Ficken wins Jets' kicking job: The New York Jets announced Monday it released Brett Maher, meaning incumbent Sam Ficken won the kicker competition. Maher signed with the Jets after last season following two seasons with Dallas. He was in a tight competition with Ficken, who took over as New York's kicker last year after the team went through a few others at the position, including Chandler Catanzaro, Kaare Vedvik and Taylor Bertolet. “I think that Sam did a solid job last year, and Brett definitely has experience and everything like that,” special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said last week. Ficken might have sealed the competition during the Jets' practice at MetLife Stadium, when he made all of his field-goal attempts while Maher went 2 for 4, including misses from 48 and 52 yards. Ficken went just 19 for 27 on field goal attempts last season, but kicked a game-winning 44-yarder as time expired against Miami in Week 14.