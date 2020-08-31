 Skip to main content
SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso native Sam Ficken wins Jets' kicking job
SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso native Sam Ficken wins Jets' kicking job

New York Jets kicker Sam Ficken, a Valparaiso native, kicks the winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Dec. 8, 2019.

 Adam Hunger, File, Associated Press

PRO FOOTBALL

Valpo native Ficken wins Jets' kicking job: The New York Jets announced Monday it released Brett Maher, meaning incumbent Sam Ficken won the kicker competition. Maher signed with the Jets after last season following two seasons with Dallas. He was in a tight competition with Ficken, who took over as New York's kicker last year after the team went through a few others at the position, including Chandler Catanzaro, Kaare Vedvik and Taylor Bertolet. “I think that Sam did a solid job last year, and Brett definitely has experience and everything like that,” special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said last week. Ficken might have sealed the competition during the Jets' practice at MetLife Stadium, when he made all of his field-goal attempts while Maher went 2 for 4, including misses from 48 and 52 yards. Ficken went just 19 for 27 on field goal attempts last season, but kicked a game-winning 44-yarder as time expired against Miami in Week 14.

PRO BASKETBALL

Vandersloot sets single-game WNBA assist record in win over Fever: It was a record breaking night for Courtney Vandersloot. The Chicago guard set the WNBA single-game record with 18 assists, helping the Sky beat the Indiana Fever 100-77 on Monday night. Vandersloot tied the record, held by Ticha Penicheiro, at 16 on a drive to the basket, drawing two defenders and finding Ruthy Hebard under the hoop for a 89-74 lead with 3:22 remaining. Penicheiro, who reached 16 assists in 1998 and 2002, tweeted a congratulatory note to Vandersloot after the game. Vandersloot finished with 13 points and is averaging 9.3 assists this season which would also break her own mark of 9.1 set last year. Gabby Williams and Kahleah Copper each scored 21 points for Chicago (11-6) while Quigley added 19. Teaira McCowan had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana (5-11). Candice Dupree had 14 points and Natalie Achonwa 13.

CYCLING

Ewan slaloms to sprint third stage win: Australian rider Caleb Ewan borrowed the playbook from other sports as he slalomed through the bunch to win a sprint finish and claim the third stage of the Tour de France on Monday, while Julian Alaphilippe held onto the yellow jersey that he claimed with a dramatic stage victory a day earlier. With about 100 meters to go, Ewan trailed five other riders before slinging himself through a narrow slice of road near the advertising barriers on the right side of the street. Then — after more than five hours in the saddle — Ewan darted to the left to overcome Sam Bennett and claim his fourth career stage win in the Tour by more than a wheel.

