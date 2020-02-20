SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso official to be posthumously honored

Prep wrestling
Valparaiso official to be posthumously honored: The late Michael D. Golando of Valparaiso was named this year's recipient of the Interscholastic Athletic Official Award. Golando died suddenly in October. He was a licensed officlal for 42 years, and he worked 38 sectionals, 25 regionals, 19 semistates and eight state finals. The family will receive the award during this weekend's state finals in Indianapolis.
Boys basketball
21st Century's Davis earns IBCA honor: 21st Century's Johnell Davis was named the District 1 winner of the IBCA/Subway Player of the Week award. Davis averaged 44.5 points over two games. He had 53 in a 104-99 loss to Indianapolis Crispus Attucks. A few days later, he had 36 in a 83-74 win over Indianapolis Cathedral.
Men's basketball
Jackson-Davis has career night in IU win: Trayce Jackson-Davis had 27 points and 16 rebounds, both career highs, to lead Indiana's second-half takeover of Minnesota for a critical 68-56 victory on Wednesday night. “I was just energized. My teammates really hyped me up in practice. They put a big emphasis on pounding the ball inside, and I think we did that really well,” said Jackson-Davis, who leads all Big Ten freshmen in scoring.
Minnesota native Race Thompson added nine points and 10 rebounds and Devonte Green scored 11 points for the Hoosiers (17-9, 7-8), who moved out of the bottom four of the conference with just their second win in their last seven games.
Pro football
Bears sign tight end Harris: The Bears signed tight end Demetrius Harris to a one-year contract Thursday. The 6-foot-7 Harris has 72 receptions for 754 and nine touchdowns over six seasons with Kansas City (2014-18) and Cleveland (2019). He caught 15 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season and was released by the Browns on Monday.
Pro golf
McIlroy raises game in Mexico City's high altitude: Rory McIlroy switched back to his old putter for the Mexico Championship and it made a world of difference. It helps that he's still hitting the ball like the No. 1 player in the world. McIlroy ripped a 4-iron from 275 yards into the thin air at Chapultepec to 15 feet for eagle on his second hole Thursday, made five more birdies and opened the Mexico Championship with a 6-under 65 for a two-shot lead. This is the only World Golf Championship that McIlroy hasn't won as he tries to join Dustin Johnson as the only players to win all four. Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson were at 67. Abraham Ancer of Mexico got some of the biggest cheers, especially when he ran off three straight birdies to overcome a rough start. He opened with a 70.