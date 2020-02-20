SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso official to be posthumously honored

Pro football

Bears sign tight end Harris: The Bears signed tight end Demetrius Harris to a one-year contract Thursday. The 6-foot-7 Harris has 72 receptions for 754 and nine touchdowns over six seasons with Kansas City (2014-18) and Cleveland (2019). He caught 15 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season and was released by the Browns on Monday.

Pro golf

McIlroy raises game in Mexico City's high altitude: Rory McIlroy switched back to his old putter for the Mexico Championship and it made a world of difference. It helps that he's still hitting the ball like the No. 1 player in the world. McIlroy ripped a 4-iron from 275 yards into the thin air at Chapultepec to 15 feet for eagle on his second hole Thursday, made five more birdies and opened the Mexico Championship with a 6-under 65 for a two-shot lead. This is the only World Golf Championship that McIlroy hasn't won as he tries to join Dustin Johnson as the only players to win all four. Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson were at 67. Abraham Ancer of Mexico got some of the biggest cheers, especially when he ran off three straight birdies to overcome a rough start. He opened with a 70.