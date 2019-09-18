Men's soccer
Valparaiso opens MVC play with loss: Michael Cushing scored Wednesday, but Valparaiso lost 3-1 to Missouri State in the Crusaders' Missouri Valley Conference opener. Vukasin Bulatovic had the assist for VU (1-4-1, 0-1).
Women's soccer
VU to host fundraiser Friday: Friday night’s match against Colorado State will serve as the program’s annual pediatric cancer awareness match. The program will be collecting money for the Alex’s Lemonade Stand foundation throughout the evening, and will be wearing their gold jerseys as well in support of the effort. Donations can also be made at www.alexslemonade.org/mypage/1849648.
Prep wrestling
Ref who told wrestler to cut dreadlocks barred for 2 seasons: A referee who told a New Jersey high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit a match last year was suspended by the state for two seasons Wednesday, and officials also announced mandatory bias training for all referees and coaches involved in high school athletics. Referee Alan Maloney, who is white, told Buena Regional wrestler Andrew Johnson, who identifies as multiracial, that he had to cut his hair or forfeit the match last December. A widely disseminated video showed Johnson's hair being cut on the sidelines. The state Division on Civil Rights investigation found that Maloney determined that Johnson required a hair covering and gave Johnson the choice of cutting his hair or forfeiting after no covering could be located that satisfied rules governing long hair. The report concluded, however, that various New Jersey wrestling officials had interpreted the rule to apply to various traditionally black hair styles regardless of length.
Pro football
One of Brown's accusers has met with NFL: Two people with knowledge of the investigation into Antonio Brown being accused of sexual assault tell The Associated Press that one of the accusers has met with NFL investigators and that there is no timetable for concluding the probe. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because of the sensitivity of the case. A spokesman for the district attorney's office in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, said: "Our office, along with the Allegheny County Police Department, made contact with counsel for the plaintiff in the federal lawsuit involving Antonio Brown. Procedurally, it appears there is a statute of limitations issue in moving forward with any inquiry involving the Allegheny County allegation mentioned in the lawsuit." The allegations by Britney Taylor made against Brown in a civil lawsuit became known days before the four-time All-Pro wide receiver made his debut with the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. Taylor had a lengthy meeting with the NFL this week.
Brees to have surgery on right hand: Saints coach Sean Payton says quarterback Drew Brees will undergo surgery on his injured right thumb Wednesday afternoon. Payton said he has no timetable for Brees' return, but said he has no immediate plans to put Brees on injured reserve. He declined to name a starter for the Saints game at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Teddy Bridgewater entered last Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after Brees injured a ligament near the thumb on his throwing hand while attempting a pass. Payton said the surgery will take place in Los Angeles.