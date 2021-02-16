SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso pair earn Missouri Valley Conference honors

Phillies invite Herrera: The Philadelphia Phillies invited Odubel Herrera to major league spring training, creating a path for the former All-Star outfielder to be on the team's opening day roster 21 months after he was arrested on domestic violence charges, which were later dropped. Herrera, who will earn $10 million this season, hasn’t played for the Phillies since 2019.

Wise stepping in for Callaway on Angels' staff: Bullpen coach Matt Wise will serve as the Los Angeles Angels' interim pitching coach, replacing the suspended Mickey Callaway. Manager Joe Maddon announced his plan Tuesday as the Angels reported to spring training in Arizona. New Angels executive Dom Chiti will fill in as Maddon's bullpen coach while the investigation of Callaway is concluded. Callaway, the former New York Mets manager and Cleveland pitching coach, is being investigated by Major League Baseball over allegations of inappropriate behavior toward several women who work in sports media.

Tigers consider six-man rotation: The Detroit Tigers are considering using a six-man rotation for at least some of this season as they return to a normal schedule with a pitching staff that will likely include some of the team's top prospects. Matthew Boyd (12 starts last year) and Spencer Turnbull (11) both return. Casey Mize, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, and Tarik Skubal, another highly regarded prospect, made seven starts each for Detroit in 2020, with mixed results. Michael Fulmer made 10 starts but never went more than three innings in his return from Tommy John surgery. Daniel Norris and Tyler Alexander might start more games if necessary, and Avila said Matt Manning — a first-round pick in 2016 — could make his major league debut at some point this season.