SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso pair earn Missouri Valley Conference honors
Valparaiso shield logo
Provided

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Valparaiso pair earns league honors: It wasn't even seven minutes into her Valparaiso career before Kelsie James scored her first goal. She was named Freshman of the Week in the Missouri Valley Conference for her efforts in the 2-1 win over Chicago State on Feb. 10. Keegan Maris was named MVC Defensive Player of the Week after she played all 90 minutes at left back, aiding a defensive unit that allowed four shots on goal.

PRO FOOTBALL

Dolphins resign K Sanders: Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders has a new contract to go with his All-Pro status. Sanders, the Dolphins' leader in career field goal percentage, signed a $22 million extension through 2026. The deal announced Tuesday includes $10 million guaranteed. Sanders was chosen All-Pro after tying the franchise’s single-season points record with 144 in 2020. His 36 field goals made ranked second in the NFL and second in Dolphins history, and his field goal rate of 92% was a team record. His career totals are 77 of 89 for 87%. Sanders was a seventh-round pick by Miami in 2018.

PRO BASEBALL

Fiers returning to A's: Right-hander Mike Fiers is staying put with the Oakland Athletics, finalizing his agreement on a $3.5 million, one-year contract. Fiers, whose six wins were a team-best in 2020, reported to the club's spring training facility in Mesa, Arizona, on Tuesday and passed a physical.

Phillies invite Herrera: The Philadelphia Phillies invited Odubel Herrera to major league spring training, creating a path for the former All-Star outfielder to be on the team's opening day roster 21 months after he was arrested on domestic violence charges, which were later dropped. Herrera, who will earn $10 million this season, hasn’t played for the Phillies since 2019.

Wise stepping in for Callaway on Angels' staff: Bullpen coach Matt Wise will serve as the Los Angeles Angels' interim pitching coach, replacing the suspended Mickey Callaway. Manager Joe Maddon announced his plan Tuesday as the Angels reported to spring training in Arizona. New Angels executive Dom Chiti will fill in as Maddon's bullpen coach while the investigation of Callaway is concluded. Callaway, the former New York Mets manager and Cleveland pitching coach, is being investigated by Major League Baseball over allegations of inappropriate behavior toward several women who work in sports media.

Tigers consider six-man rotation: The Detroit Tigers are considering using a six-man rotation for at least some of this season as they return to a normal schedule with a pitching staff that will likely include some of the team's top prospects. Matthew Boyd (12 starts last year) and Spencer Turnbull (11) both return. Casey Mize, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, and Tarik Skubal, another highly regarded prospect, made seven starts each for Detroit in 2020, with mixed results. Michael Fulmer made 10 starts but never went more than three innings in his return from Tommy John surgery. Daniel Norris and Tyler Alexander might start more games if necessary, and Avila said Matt Manning — a first-round pick in 2016 — could make his major league debut at some point this season.

