COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valparaiso picks up first win of season: Elias Earley ran for 112 yards and Chris Duncan scored a rushing touchdown and Valparaiso won its first game of the season with a 19-10 win over Stetson on Saturday. Following Dimitrios Latsonas' 40-yard field goal to give the Crusaders (1-7, 1-3 Pioneer League) an early 3-0 lead, Jalen Leary put Stetson up with a 67-yard touchdown run 16 seconds later. Johnny Messina's 31-yard field goal made it 10-3 in the Hatters' (5-2, 2-2) favor. In the second quarter, Duncan ran it in from 2-yards out and Latsonas made a 43-yard field goal with 70 seconds for a 13-10 Valpo lead. Latsonas ended the scoring with field goals of 20 and 34 yards in the third quarter. Elias Ealy ran for 112 yards on 22 carries for the Crusaders. Duncan completed 6-of-27 passes for 72 yards and an interception.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
VU to host Missouri Valley Conference meet: Valparaiso will host the Missouri Valley Conference meet Nov. 2 at Sunset Hill Farm County Park. The men's 8K race is slated to start at 10:30 a.m., followed by the women’s 5K at 11:30. The last time Valpo hosted a conference championship in cross country was the Horizon League Championships on Oct. 27, 2007, also at Sunset Hill Farm County Park.
PRO HOCKEY
Blackhawks shut out by Hurricanes: A hot goalie and a rejuvenated power play helped the Carolina Hurricanes break a three-game winless streak with a 4-0 victory over the Blackhawks on Saturday. Petr Mrazek stopped 32 shots to record his second shutout in 12 days and the Hurricanes (7-3-1) went 2-for-2 on the power play as they returned home with a win following a four-game road swing. Chicago (2-5-2) has lost four straight, including one overtime loss, and now has totaled just two goals in its last three games. Corey Crawford made 27 saves on 31 shots for the Blackhawks. The Blackhawks were 0-for-3 with the man advantage. Chicago is 3-for-29 on the power play this season.
PRO GOLF
Woods halfway home at rain-soaked Zozo: Tiger Woods produced a round that would have had the spectators roaring. Teeing off in front of empty stands, Woods shot a second straight 6-under 64 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over Gary Woodland after the second round of the rain-hit Zozo Championship. "I'm surprised that I was able to score as well as I have, usually that takes a little bit of time," Woods said. "But this golf course is a little bit on the softer side. I've been able to strike my irons pretty well this week so far and that's been nice."
AROUND THE HORN
Denny Hamlin won the pole at Martinsville Speedway, where the five-time winner will attempt to lock himself into NASCAR's championship race. ... South Koreans Somi Lee and Seung Yeon Lee were tied for the third-round lead Saturday at the Buick Ladies Championship, the second event on the LPGA's four-tournament Asian swing.