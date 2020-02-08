SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso picks up MVC win

Women's basketball
Valparaiso picks up MVC win: Based on the strength of a 17-0 second quarter, Valparaiso defeated Indiana State 61-45 Saturday in Missouri Valley Conference play. Grace Hales led the Crusaders (13-9, 5-6) with 14 points. Addison Stoller added 13 points and nine rebounds, while Ella Ellenson scored 10.
Indiana Northwest falls to St. Xavier: Breanna Boles had 14 points, but Indiana Northwest lost 92-47 to St. Xavier. Ashley O'Malley added 10 points.t.
Men's basketball
IUN loses to St. Xavier: Rashad Richardson had a double-double of 29 points and 14 rebounds, but Indiana Northwest lost 84-81 to St. Xavier. Maretllian Gibson added 16 points, while Marshaud Watkins and Nick Passino each added 10.
Pro golf
Mickelson charges, trails Taylor by one shot: Phil Mickelson and his sublime short game delivered more entertainment than all the athletes and celebrities for the Saturday show at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Mickelson made the impossible look easy from a bunker behind the par-3 seventh green at Pebble Beach. He holed out from a bunker for birdie on the 13th, and chipped in from 90 feet for birdie on the next hole. When he rapped in one last birdie, Mickelson had a 5-under 67 and trailed Nick Taylor by one shot going into the final round. Mickelson will be going for a record sixth title at Pebble Beach, and his first PGA Tour victory since he won this tournament last year. Taylor and Mickelson have never played together. “It's going to be a new experience for that reason, if I am playing with him,” Taylor said. “Obviously, if he makes a putt or great shot, the crowd's going to go wild. I've just got to do my own thing, try to block all that out. Easier said than done, without having to do it before, but I'll do the best I can.”
Cho owns slim lead at Vic Open: Ayean Cho shot a 2-under 70 on a difficult day for scoring to take a one-stroke lead over Madelene Sagstrom after three rounds of the LPGA's Vic Open. The tournament at the 13th Beach Golf Links also feature a European Tour men's tournament running alongside the women's event. Choi had a three-round total of 12-under 205. Canada's Alena Sharp was in third, two strokes behind Cho after a 70.