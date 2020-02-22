SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso pulls away for MVC win

Women's basketball
Valparaiso pulls away for MVC win: Valparaiso outscored host Loyola 43-23 in the second half Saturday, leading to a 70-57 Missouri Valley Conference win. Carie Weinman led the Crusaders (15-10, 7-7) with 21 points, while teammate Addison Stoller scored 14.
Men's basketball
IUN wins on tip-in: Tremon Weston's last-second tip-in was the difference in Indiana Northwest's 79-78 win over Judson in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play. Weston scored four points for the RedHawks (17-13, 13-9). Rashad Richardson led the way with 27 points, while Martellian Gibson had a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds.
Prep wrestling
Big night for Bailey brothers: TF North’s Bailey brothers — freshman Nasir, junior Sincere and senior Bilal — all won Illinois Class 2A state wrestling titles Saturday night at State Farm Center in Champaign. Nasir (41-2) earned a 4-2 decision over Marian Central’s Elon Rodriguez at 120 pounds, Sincere (37-6) won 4-3 at 145 against Lemont’s Kyle Schickel and Bilal (41-2) won 6-3 over Jersey’s Zeke Waltz at 160. Other local placers were North’s Trevor Reed (34-5), who was fifth at 106 in 2A and Marian Catholic’s Vincent Robinson (27-4), the runner-up at 120 in Class 3A.
Pro hockey
Ovechkin joins 700 club: With power and a prodigious shot, Alex Ovechkin now stands where few in hockey have been. He became the eighth NHL player to score 700 career goals, reaching the milestone in the third period of the Washington' Capitals' 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. “It’s a special moment,” Ovechkin said. “When you get closer you start thinking when it’s going to happen. Finally, it’s over so we don’t have to talk about it anymore. We’re going to move on.” The 34-year-old Russian forward one-timed a slap shot from the right circle that went in off the left post 4:50 into the third period, tying the game at 2. It was his 42nd goal of the season, one behind Boston's David Pastrnak and Toronto's Auston Matthews for the league lead, and came on his second shot on goal of the game. Capitals players rushed onto the ice to congratulate their teammate, and Devils fans gave him a strong ovation.
Pro golf
Thomas builds 1-shot lead in Mexico: Justin Thomas has done just about everything at the Mexico Championship except win. Even with a one-shot lead going into the final round, Saturday was enough of a reminder that no lead is safe at Chapultepec Golf Club and nothing comes easily. Thomas was five shots behind while playing the par-5 sixth hole. He was three shots ahead when he walked off the 15th green with a two-putt birdie. He wound up with a 6-under 65 — bogeys at the start and finish of his round, eight birdies and solid golf in between.