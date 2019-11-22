Women's volleyball
Valparaiso rallies for MVC win: Brittany Anderson (Bishop Noll) had 55 assists Friday to help Valparaiso rally past Drake 22-25, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-12 Missouri Valley Conference win. Jillie Grant had 15 kills and 15 digs for the Crusaders (13-18, 8-9). Peyton McCarthy had 18 kills.
Women's basketball
Valparaiso falls to Northwestern: Grace White came off the bench to score a team-high 15 points Thursday, but Valparaiso lost 69-48 to Northwestern. Marlee Profitt added 10 points for the Crusaders (1-3).
Men's basketball
Bell leads No. 9 SSC to win: Sophomore Malcolm Bell scored a team-high 16 points Thursday to lead No. 9-ranked South Suburban College to a 86-60 win over McHenry County College (Illinois). Josh Falls (Roosevelt) had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-2). Roland Austin added 12 points, while Courtney Carter had 10.
Pro golf
Duncan leads with career-best 61: Tyler Duncan has been working hard on his putting, and he was thrilled to see it pay off Friday in the RSM Classic with a 9-under 61, breaking by two shots his lowest score in his 67 starts on the PGA Tour. The seven birdies were great. The gap wedge he holed out for eagle was a bonus. Even the 8-foot par putt at the end of his round on the Seaside Course at Sea Island was meaningful. “It was awesome — just some momentum going into the weekend,” Duncan said after taking a two-shot lead. “I’ve been working very hard on putting and kind of that short, mid-range makeable putts. To hit that in the middle of the hole was pretty relieving.” Duncan finished a round each on the Plantation and Seaside courses at 14-under 128, giving him at two-shot cushion over Sebastian Munoz (63) and Rhein Gibson (64), who also played Seaside; and D.J. Trahan, who shot 9-under 63 on Plantation.
Kim stays 2 shots up at LPGA finale: Sei Young Kim wasted two good birdie chances late in the second round Friday when she got a pep talk from an unlikely source. Cristie Kerr was working as a commentator for Golf Channel, and on the long walk to the 18th tee, she told Kim that a strong finish in the CME Group Tour Championship would make dinner that much better. “I just said, ‘Yeah, I’m going to make the birdie.’ Yeah, it come true,” Kim said. She fired a 6-iron to the perfect spot in the middle of the green and watched it roll toward the back pin before stopping less than 2 feet away. Kim tapped in for a birdie and a 5-under 67, keeping her lead at two shots in the chase for the richest prize in women’s golf. Kim has made only one bogey over two rounds at Tiburon Golf Club and was at 12-under 132.
Around the horn
A judge dashed the hopes of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky for a shorter prison term Friday, resentencing him to the same 30 to 60 years imposed against him in 2012 for sexually abusing children.