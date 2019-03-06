Men's tennis
Valparaiso rolls past Rollins: Brandon Ancona and Kweisi Kenyatte each won their singles matches then combined for a doubles win in Valparaiso's 6-1 win over Rollins on Wednesday.
Ancona won 5-7, 6-3, 10-8 at No. 1 singles, while Kenyatte won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 for the Crusaders (8-3). The duo combined for a 7-6 (8-6) win at No. 1 doubles.
Also, Daniel Langston won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 4 singles. Gabriel Carvajal won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 5. Franklin Brozovich won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 6.
Cross country
Celebration for Mick Cavanaugh takes place Sunday: An informal gathering will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Valparaiso YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Drive, to celebrate the life of longtime cross country coach Mick Cavanaugh.
Cavanaugh spent time on the coaching staffs at Portage and Valparaiso. He is dealing with the recurrence of cancer and his receiving in-home hospice care.
Women's basketball
McLaughlin, Purdue women beat Illinois in Big Ten tourney: Karissa McLaughlin scored 17 points to lead four Purdue players in double figures and the No. 11 seed Boilermakers beat Illinois 72-60 on Wednesday in the first round of the Big 10 tournament.
Purdue will play sixth-seeded Nebraska in Thursday's second round.
Lyndsey Whilby had 14 points while Ae'Riann Harris and Dominique Owen added 13 apiece for the Boilermakers (18-14).
The Boilermakers used its 18-9 advantage on the offensive glass to outscore Illinois 17-7 in second-chance points.
Pro baseball
Rizzo leads Cubs to win: Anthony Rizzo singled and scored a run for Chicago in a 4-1 Spring Training win over the Royals. Daniel Descalso had an RBI and scored. Jose Quintana made his second start, giving up a hit and walk in three scoreless innings.
Pro football
Bears sign kicker Chris Blewitt: The Bears have signed kicker Chris Blewitt.
Blewitt left Pittsburgh as the school's career scoring leader with 363 points after making 55 of 79 field goals and 198 of 204 extra points from 2013-16. But he has not played in the NFL.
The Bears announced the signing on Wednesday.
Chicago plans to release embattled kicker Cody Parkey when the league year begins on March 13. The Bears also signed kicker Redford Jones in January.
Auto racing
NASCAR moving awards to Nashville: NASCAR is leaving Las Vegas and taking its annual Champion's Week and awards to Nashville, Tennessee.
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards will be held Dec. 5 at the Music City Center in Music City, NASCAR announced Wednesday.
NASCAR will move its Xfinity Series Awards and trucks series awards to Nov. 22 with the home tracks champions awards Nov. 23 still in Charlotte at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway, said in a statement that the birthplace of country music in Bristol joined Tennesseans in welcoming the awards to the Volunteer State. Caldwell says Nashville never misses a beat hosting high-profile events and that race fans will want to join NASCAR stars in Music City to wrap up the season.