Women's basketball
Valparaiso routs Chicago State: Marlee Profitt came off the bench to score a team-high 17 points Saturday in Valparaiso's 95-49 rout of Chicago State. Grace Hales added 12 points for VU (7-3). Caitlin Morrison and Grace White each added 11 for the Crusaders, who jumped out to a 29-7 first-quarter lead.
Men's basketball
SSC picks up road win: Tariq Deere (TF South) scored a carrer-high 27 points to lead No. 9 South Suburban College to an 85-71 win over host Lake Michigan College. Josh Fall (Roosevelt) had his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-3). Andre Dickerson added 18 points.
Pro basketball
Bulls rout Hawks: Lauri Markkanen led six players in double figures with 25 points Saturday in the Bulls' 116-81 rout of the Hawks. Zach LaVine added 19 points. Rookie Coby White scored 18. Wendell Carter Jr. had 13 points. Tomas Satoransky had 11, while Thaddeus Young had 10.
Pro hockey
Lehner gives Blackhawks a lift: The Chicago Blackhawks needed a lift, and Robin Lehner delivered — against his former team, too. Lehner made 38 saves, Dennis Gilbert scored his first career goal and the banged-up Blackhawks beat the New York Islanders 5-2 on Friday night. “When we dump the puck in, play the right way, don't turn the puck over as much, we're getting good results," Lehner said, “so I think that's what this team needs, just understand that when we play the right way, we get goals, instead of forcing it. I think that's coming." Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat and Dominik Kubalik also scored for Chicago, which bounced back nicely from Monday night's ugly 7-1 loss to New Jersey. Matthew Highmore was credited with his first goal of the season when his third-period centering pass went off Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock and into the net. It was the first game for the Blackhawks since defensemen Brent Seabrook and Calvin de Haan were placed on long-term injured reserve. Seabrook and de Haan each had season-ending right shoulder surgery earlier Friday. Chicago (16-17-6) also played without forwards Andrew Shaw, Drake Caggiula and Brandon Saad and defenseman Adam Boqvist due to injuries.