COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valparaiso's Booker recognized by STATS FCS: Jamari Booker secured two interceptions and had a season-high 13 tackles in Valparaiso's 19-10 win over Stetson. STATS FCS named the senior defensive back National Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the win. His first interception led to the go-ahead field goal and his second interception, which also came inside the Valparaiso 25, sealed the game. It's Booker's second multi-interception game of the season, becoming the third FCS player to accomplish the feat. Booker was named FCS National Defensive Player of the week by College Sports Madness and Pioneer Football League Player of the Week.
Alabama's Tagovailoa to practice, uncertain for LSU: Alabama coach Nick Saban is noncommittal on whether Tua Tagovailoa will play when the No. 2 Crimson Tide host No. 1 LSU on Nov. 9. Saban told reporters at an event in Brimingham that he needs to see Tagovailoa practice first, which will occur Wednesday. The junior quarterback had surgery on Oct. 20 and is recovering from a high-ankle sprain in his right foot. He has 27 touchdowns and two interceptions on the season. Last year, it took Tagovailoa four weeks to recover from the same surgery on his left foot but he was back in time to lead Alabama past Oklahoma in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
Mac Jones filled in admirably in the Tide's 48-7 win over Arkansas on Saturday. The redshirt sophomore threw for 235 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
You have free articles remaining.
NCAA meeting will consider athlete compensation: The NCAA board of governors will have their first formal discussion about modifying rules that would allow athletes to make money by selling rights to their names, images or likeness on Tuesday. It's the first meeting since California passed a law that will make it illegal for universities to punish athletes for receiving endorsements, beginning in 2023. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and Big East commissioner Val Ackerman spearheaded a committee that spent the past five months evaluating options to modernize the NCAA's policy.
PRO FOOTBALL
Broncos will sit Flacco with neck injury: Joe Flacco was critical of the Broncos playcalling after a 15-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Flacco received treatment throughout the game for a neck injury and will be held out against the Browns on Sunday. Former Arkansas quarterback Brandon Allen will start, having not played a snap in the NFL or since the Jan. 2, 2016 Liberty Bowl. the 6-foot-2, 209-pound quarterback was selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was cut by the Los Angeles Rams earlier this season and claimed by the Broncos. He was a three-year starter at Arkansas, improving from a 3-9 sophomore campaign to winning seasons as a junior (7-6) and senior (8-5). He threw for 7,463 yards, completing 57.4 percent of his passes, and 64 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.
ULTIMATE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP
Diaz exonerated, will fight in UFC 244: Nate Diaz will fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Diaz announced on Monday. Last week, he said he would withdraw due to an atypical drug test last week. But now he questions the validity of the USADA's test.