SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso's Grace Hales named to MVC all-Scholar Athlete team

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Crusaders' Czerwonka sisters named MVC Doubles Team of the Week: Claire and Olivia Czerwonka swept a pair of doubles matches last week in Orlando, sweeping Hampton and winning 7-5 against Grand Valley State. The performance earned them Missouri Valley Conference Doubles Team of the Week. Claire, a junior, is ninth in program history for career doubles wins with 39. Olivia, a freshman, has a team-high 13 doubles victories this season.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Notre Dame's Mooney named to all-ACC First Team: John Mooney leads the country with 25 double-doubles and was recognized as one of the top players in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The senior was named to the all-ACC First Team and was the third-highest vote earner for the team awards after averaging 16.8 points and 12.5 rebounds per game for Notre Dame (19-12, 10-10), which opens ACC Tournament play against Boston College Wednesday at 6 p.m. Mooney was in third for ACC Player of the Year voting. Teammate Prentiss Hubb was one of nine players receiving votes for Most Improved Player.

Baylor's Drew named Big 12 Coach of the Year: Baylor's Scott Drew was picked as Big 12 Coach of the Year. Before dropping three of their last five games, the No. 5 Bears had set a Big 12 record by winning 23 games in a row. The Big 12 runner-ups were the nation's No. 1 team for five weeks in a row before a home loss to Kansas on Feb. 22 ended their winning streak. The Bears earned a first-round bye as the second-seeded team and will open the tournament Thursday at 6 p.m. against Iowa State or Oklahoma State.

