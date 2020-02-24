SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso's Walworth signs with STLCOP

Men's soccer
Valparaiso's Walworth signs with STLCOP: Valparaiso's Carter Walworth recently signed a letter of intent to play St. Louis College of Pharmacy. Walworth was a team captain in his senior season with the Vikings. He earned MVP Defense and Academic All-State honors.
Youth soccer
Kids under 12 banned from heading balls in practice: Children up to the age of 12 will be banned from heading a soccer ball in practice sessions in England, Northern Ireland and Scotland as authorities look to address the potential long-term impact on health of head injuries. The governing bodies of the three regions announced the new heading guidelines on Monday, months after a Scottish study found former professional players there were less likely to die of common causes such as heart disease and cancer compared with the general population but more likely to die with dementia. The guidelines say there will be a "graduated approach" to heading in practice for kids from 12-15, while the heading will be restricted to one practice session per week for kids 16 and 17. There will be no change in terms of heading in matches, taking into consideration the extremely limited number of headers which actually occur in youth matches.
Women's basketball
SEC champ South Carolina still No. 1: South Carolina still leads the way in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll in a week that saw seven ranked teams fall to unranked opponents. The top of the poll was unscathed with none of the first seven teams losing. The No. 1 Gamecocks clinched their fifth Southeastern Conference title in seven years on Sunday and received 27 of 30 first-place votes Monday from the national media panel. No. 2 Baylor got two first-place votes and No. 3 Oregon got one. Stanford stayed at No. 4 and was to host the Ducks on Monday night. Louisville, UConn and Maryland were the next three teams in the poll. Northwestern climbed four places to No. 14 after routing Rutgers and Wisconsin. The Wildcats equaled their best ranking since 2015.
Boxing
Wilder says pre-fight costume wore him down before Fury did: Deontay Wilder says an elaborate outfit he wore on his ring walk wore him down so much that he didn't have the legs to withstand Tyson Fury in their heavyweight title fight Saturday night. Wilder also said he would execute a clause in his contract for a third fight with Fury, hopefully sometime this summer. “This summer with no fights in between,” Wilder told The Associated Press in a phone interview Monday. “I'm a warrior and I'm ready to go again, but we're going to change a lot of things in camp.” Wilder said the outfit — which he said was a tribute to Black History Month — weighed him down and that his legs weren't right by the time the fight started. Wilder said the entire getup, including a mask, weighed some 40 pounds, and he knew by the end of the second round that his legs were gone.