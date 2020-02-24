SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso's Walworth signs with STLCOP

Boxing

Wilder says pre-fight costume wore him down before Fury did: Deontay Wilder says an elaborate outfit he wore on his ring walk wore him down so much that he didn't have the legs to withstand Tyson Fury in their heavyweight title fight Saturday night. Wilder also said he would execute a clause in his contract for a third fight with Fury, hopefully sometime this summer. “This summer with no fights in between,” Wilder told The Associated Press in a phone interview Monday. “I'm a warrior and I'm ready to go again, but we're going to change a lot of things in camp.” Wilder said the outfit — which he said was a tribute to Black History Month — weighed him down and that his legs weren't right by the time the fight started. Wilder said the entire getup, including a mask, weighed some 40 pounds, and he knew by the end of the second round that his legs were gone.