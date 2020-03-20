SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso's Wilson named MVC State Farm Good Neighbor

WOMEN'S SWIMMING
Wilson named MVC State Farm Good Neighbor: When Maddie Wilson isn't in the pool, she's making a difference in the Region. The Valparaiso junior was named Missouri Valley Conference State Farm Good Neighbor on Friday, as part of 10 Valley student-athletes to be honored. She has volunteered at Cafe Manna, Hilltop Soup Dinner and the Holy Angels Food Pantry. She has provided tutoring at Hilltop and continued her charitable contributions at the Aurora Humane Society and the Valparaiso Nazarene Church after-school camp.
PREP SPORTS
IHSAA to promote Neidig as next commissioner: The IHSAA executive committee named John (Paul) Neidig its next commissioner on Friday, less than 24 hours after outgoing commissioner Bobby Cox announced the first cancellation of the boys basketball tournament in more than a century. In January, Cox announced he would be retiring. Neidig will officially take over Aug. 1. The 56-year-old Neidig, a native of Poseyville, Indiana, has spent 34 years in secondary education and athletic administration and has served as an IHSAA assistant commissioner since 2017. He will become the 11th commissioner in the governing body's history.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Toppin a unanimous AP All-American: Obi Toppin is Dayton's first All-American and an unanimous one at that. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 20 points and 7 rebounds per game while shooting 63% during a breakout season. The sophomore was joined on the Associated Press All-American First Team by Iowa's Luka Garza, Seton Hall's Myles Powell, Marquette's Markus Howard and Oregon's Payton Pritchard. Kansas teammates Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike were selected to the second team along with Michigan State's Cassius Winston, San Diego State's Malachi Flynn and Duke's Vernon Carey Jr. The third team was comprised of Gonzaga's Filip Petrusev, Maryland's Jalen Smith, Louisville's Jordan Nwora, Duke's Tre Jones and Baylor's Jared Butler.
Georgia's Edwards announces plans to enter NBA Draft: Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards announced his plans to enter the NBA draft on Friday. Edwards' spot in the next NBA draft was expected even before he played his first game for the Bulldogs. Edwards, from Holy Spirit Prep in Atlanta, was one of the nation's top recruits last season. He has been regarded as one of the top draft prospects. Edwards, a 6-foot-5 guard, led the nation's freshmen with his average of 19.1 points per game. He added 5.2 rebounds. Edwards announced his decision with a statement on his Twitter feed. Edwards was an often explosive scorer but struggled at times with his long-range shots. He made only 29.4% of his 3-point attempts. Georgia coach Tom Crean noted that Edwards' 72 3-pointers led the team.
PRO GOLF
LPGA reschedules major in California desert to September: Amid a slew of postponements and cancellations in golf, the LPGA Tour announced a September date for what traditionally is its first major championship of the year. The ANA Inspiration, previously scheduled for April 2-5 in Rancho Mirage, California, now will be played Sept. 10-13. That date previously was for the Cambia Portland Classic, which will move back by one week. It's the first postponed golf tournament to announce a new date. The schedule change was announced Friday along with the postponement of three more LPGA Tour events because of the new coronavirus. They were to be played the final three weeks of April — in Hawaii, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Meanwhile, the Official World Golf Ranking and the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking are freezing the rankings since golf is shut down from the coronavirus, with no tournaments on main tours until May at the earliest. That's particularly significant for the Olympics because qualifying for the 60-player fields is determined by world ranking. Countries are allowed two players, with a maximum of four if they are among the top 15.