SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso's Wilson named MVC State Farm Good Neighbor

Georgia's Edwards announces plans to enter NBA Draft: Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards announced his plans to enter the NBA draft on Friday. Edwards' spot in the next NBA draft was expected even before he played his first game for the Bulldogs. Edwards, from Holy Spirit Prep in Atlanta, was one of the nation's top recruits last season. He has been regarded as one of the top draft prospects. Edwards, a 6-foot-5 guard, led the nation's freshmen with his average of 19.1 points per game. He added 5.2 rebounds. Edwards announced his decision with a statement on his Twitter feed. Edwards was an often explosive scorer but struggled at times with his long-range shots. He made only 29.4% of his 3-point attempts. Georgia coach Tom Crean noted that Edwards' 72 3-pointers led the team.

LPGA reschedules major in California desert to September: Amid a slew of postponements and cancellations in golf, the LPGA Tour announced a September date for what traditionally is its first major championship of the year. The ANA Inspiration, previously scheduled for April 2-5 in Rancho Mirage, California, now will be played Sept. 10-13. That date previously was for the Cambia Portland Classic, which will move back by one week. It's the first postponed golf tournament to announce a new date. The schedule change was announced Friday along with the postponement of three more LPGA Tour events because of the new coronavirus. They were to be played the final three weeks of April — in Hawaii, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Meanwhile, the Official World Golf Ranking and the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking are freezing the rankings since golf is shut down from the coronavirus, with no tournaments on main tours until May at the earliest. That's particularly significant for the Olympics because qualifying for the 60-player fields is determined by world ranking. Countries are allowed two players, with a maximum of four if they are among the top 15.