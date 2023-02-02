WOMEN'S SOCCER

Valpo adds two: Valparaiso announced the addition of two players to its 2023 squad on Thursday. Aubrey Ramey has transferred to the Beacons after three seasons at DePaul and Daisy Boardman will join the program as a freshman from England. Ramey, a Jacksonville, Fla. native, is coming off a season in which she started eight games in 13 appearances. Ramey will have two seasons of eligibility remaining to bolster the Beacons midfield. Boardman comes by way of the Liverpool Academy. The defender made 12 appearances in the FA WSL Academy League this season, scoring twice.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Beacons get 64 on honor roll: Valparaiso broke a program record for on Thursday. The Beacons landed 64 players on the Pioneer Football League Academic Honor Roll, besting their previous record of 60. This season marks the 10th season in a row that Valparaiso has had north of 40 players on the Honor Roll. To make the PFL Honor Roll, a player had to maintain a GPA of at least 3.0.

PRO BASKETBALL

Vandersloot signs with NY: Courtney Vandersloot became the latest star to join the New York Liberty. Vandersloot, who had played her entire 12-year career with the Chicago Sky, announced Thursday on social media that she would play with the Liberty this season, a day after Breanna Stewart said she’d play in New York. The moves give New York a potent lineup, with Stewart, Vandersloot, Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney and Jonquel Jones making the Liberty an instant championship contender. New York, one of the WNBA’s original franchises, has never won a title. Vandersloot had announced late Tuesday on social media that she wasn’t returning to Chicago. She has led the league in assists six times and helped the Sky win the 2021 WNBA championship. Stewart and Vandersloot currently are playing together in Turkey. They were two of the biggest names in free agency that were expected to change teams. Vandersloot’s former teammate Candace Parker also left the Sky to go to Las Vegas.

— Associated Press

Harrison signing with Sky: The Chicago tried to counteract the loss of Courtney Vandersloot and Candace Parker with the addition of free agent forward Isabelle Harrison on Thursday. Harrison spent last season with the Dallas Wings, averaging 8.7 points, and 4.3 rebounds per game. Harrison saw he minutes cut in half for the final 10-game stretch of last season and should expect to see an increased role this season in Chicago.