COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Valparaiso falls to Eastern Illinois: Seven straight runs by Easter Illinois were too much for Valpo softball to overcome Sunday in Louisville, Kentucky. The Beacons fell to the Panthers 8-3. Valpo's second game of the day against Bellarmine was canceled. After reaching base five times over Saturday's two games, junior Regi Hecker one-upped herself, reaching safely in all four of her plate appearances Sunday. The offense also left a season-high 12 runners on base Sunday. Valpo will conclude its weekend in Louisville with a single game at 10 a.m. Monday against Eastern Illinois.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Valpo drops series finale: Valparaiso's baseball team gave up crooked numbers in each of the first three innings as host Little Rock jumped out to a large lead in an 18-8, seven-inning loss. Valpo still took two of three in the weekend series. The Beacons launched three home runs Sunday. Matt Olive's home run was his first of the season and third of his career. Alex Ryan's home run was his first of the season and second of his career. The Beacons notched double figures in the hit column but were outhit 22-10.

AUTO RACING

Byron wins Las Vegas: William Byron took the lead on the second-to-last lap of overtime to win the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas on Sunday and put an exclamation mark on a dominant day for Hendrick Motorsports. The top three drivers were from Hendrick, with Byron beating teammates Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman. Bowman won last year's March race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Byron led 176 laps and won for the fifth time in his six Cup seasons.