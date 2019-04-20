College softball
Valparaiso splits doubleheader with Indiana State: Jayme Lawton had three-run doubles in the third and sixth innings Saturday, helping Valparaiso win its Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader opener against Indiana State.
The Crusaders hung on for a 7-5 win, but lost 9-1 in the nightcap.
Peyton Moeder had three hits in Game 1. Brittany Anderson (Bishop Noll) was 1-for-1 with three walks and two runs scored. Ashley Barker was 2-for-3 with a double in the opener.
Pro soccer
Sapong, Katai help Fire beat Rapids: C.J. Sapong and Aleksandar Katai each scored to help the Fire beat the Colorado Rapids 4-1 on Saturday, extending Colorado's losing streak to five games.
Dax McCarty, near midfield, first-timed an arcing pass to a charging Katai, who took a couple dribbles and then fired a low cross to Sapong for a sliding empty-net finish inside the back post from point-blank range to give the Fire (2-2-3) a 2-1 lead in the 53rd minute.
Chicago's Nemanja Nikolic, at the top of the 6-yard box, headed home a high entry by Nicolás Gaitán to make it 1-0 in the 34th before Kei Kamara scored , for the fourth consecutive game, to tie it at 1-all in 40th minute.
Gaitán flicked a short cross to Djordje Mihailovic, a 20-year-old homegrown, for a tap-in goal in the 61st and Katai, on the left side, cut back to evade a defender and then rifled a bending shot inside the far post from outside the area in the 81st.
Chicago is unbeaten in four straight.
Pro golf
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson moves atop the RBC Heritage: Dustin Johnson, known for length off the tee, showed off his precise ball-positioning and hot putter Saturday to take the RBC Heritage lead.
Johnson shot a 3-under 68 for a one-shot lead over Shane Lowry, Ian Poulter and Rory Sabbatini.
The top-ranked Johnson, a South Carolina native who had not played his home state's only PGA Tour stop for nine years before returning in 2018, seems to have found a home on Harbour Town Golf Links' narrow fairways and smallish greens. He had his sixth round in the 60s over the last two years to reach 10 under.
"I'm really enjoying playing in it," Johnson said. "I really enjoyed playing in it last year after being away for so long. It's something I look forward to now. We have a really big fan base here and growing up in South Carolina definitely helps."
Scott McCarron opens 3-shot lead in PGA Tour Champions event: Scott McCarron birdied the par-5 18th hole Saturday to take a three-stroke lead in the PGA Tour Champions' Mitsubishi Electric Classic.
The 53-year-old McCarron completed a 4-under 68 in the morning in the rain-delayed second round and shot a 70 in the afternoon to reach 6-under 138 at TPC Sugarloaf, the site of his last two PGA Tour titles.
"It was a grind all the way. It was a tough day again," McCarron said. "The wind was up, it was very cold, tough to get the ball close. You can see with the scores. ... The golf course is playing very difficult. And 2 under, I felt like I left a couple out there, but I also made a couple really good par saves, too."
McCarron has eight victories on the 50-and-over tour. He won three times on the PGA Tour, taking the BellSouth Classic at the course in 1997 and 2001.