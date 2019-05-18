Girls tennis
Valparaiso defends sectional title: Rose Pastoret helped Valparaiso defend its Portage Sectional title Saturday morning with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles.
The Vikings, who now have 24 titles, defeated Chesterton 5-0.
A.K. Flude won 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. Abby McBride won 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) at No. 3 singles.
In doubles, Aleah Ferngren and Grace Healy won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1, while Corrine Timmons and Kelsey Minko won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2.
The Vikings will meet Penn on Tuesday in the LaPorte Regional Semifinals at Kesling Park.
Prep baseball
Earp leads Hobart to win: Ryan Earp homered to lead Hobart to a 9-2 win over Morton.
Matthew Benton had eight strikeouts over eight innings to pick up the win. He also added a double. Tyler Schultz also douibled.
Noah Delgado had a double for the Governors.
LaPorte strikes late to win: LaPorte broke open a close game with a 10-run fifth inning.
Carson Crass was 4-for-4.
Manous, Fies lead Munster in rout: Garrett Manous and Nick Fies combined for nine hits and eight RBIs in Munster’s 14-3 six-inning win over Bremen.
Manous was 5-for-5 with a double, home run, three RBIs and three runs scored. Fies was 4-for-5 with two home runs, five RBIs and two runs scored.
Alpnonzo Franks, Nick Hamilton and Ronan Meyer also homered for the Mustangs.
College baseball
VU loses in ninth inning: Blake Billinger was 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored, but Valparaiso lost 8-6 to Missouri State in Missouri Valley Conference play.
The Bears won the game with two runs in the ninth inning.
Chase Dawson (Andrean) was 2-for-5 with an RBI and run. Jake Kapers had a double for the Crusaders (14-35), while Brent Jones was 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored.
Youth gymnastics
Summer sign-ups for Valpo classes take place Monday: Enrollment for the summer session of gymnastics classes for students aged 5 and older will be held from 5:30 to 6 p.m. in the Valparaiso High School fieldhouse.
Classes are available from 8:30 to 9:55 a.m. June 3-6, 10-13, 17-20, 24-27 and July 8-24 plus from 5:30 to 6:55 p.m. Wednesday nights in June and July. Enter the Fieldhouse through Door 5 on the north end. For details, email kcook@valpo.k12.in.us.
Pro soccer
Wondolowski breaks Landon Donovan's MLS goals record: Chris Wondolowski scored four times to pass Landon Donovan for most career MLS goals, and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Fire 4-1 Saturday.
Wondolowski tied Donovan's record at 145 with his first goal in the 21st minute. Shea Salinas sent in a curling pass that Wondolowski punched home from just inside the 6-yard box.
The 36-year-old two-time Golden Boot winner (2010, 2012) broke the record in the 48th minute, poaching a loose ball from goalkeeper David Ousted as he tried to control a shot by knocking it down.
Wondolowski added goals in the 74th and 76th minutes, finishing assists from Cristian Espinoza and Jackson Yueill to make it 4-0 for the Quakes (4-6-2). Wondolowski was goalless on the season coming into the match but ended the day with 148 career goals.
Aleksandar Katai scored with a long-distance shot in the 83rd minute for the Fire (4-5-4).