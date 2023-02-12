MEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo sweeps Illinois State: Valparaiso University senior Quinton Green's game-high 25 points helped lift the Beacons to an 81-76 win over Illinois State on Saturday night at the ARC. Green's top two scoring outputs in a Valpo uniform have come against the Redbirds. The Beacons have won 10 of the last 11 head-to-head meetings with the Redbirds. The team is 10-2 against Illinois since joining the Missouri Valley Conference.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Purdue tops Northwestern: The Boilermakers pulled away in the second half to win 76-61 over the Wildcats on Sunday at Mackey Arena. At 17-7 on the year and 8-6 in the Big Ten, Purdue matched its win total from head coach Katie Geralds' first season in 2021-22. The senior class accounted for 62 of Purdue's 76 points. Redshirt senior Caitlyn Harper led the Boilermakers with 18 points. Lasha Petree followed with 12, and Abbey Ellis with 11.

PRO GOLF

Scheffler repeats at Phoenix: Scottie Scheffler successfully defended his WM Phoenix Open title Sunday at TPC Scottsdale to regain the No. 1 spot in the world. Scheffler closed with a 6-under 65 to beat Nick Taylor by two strokes on the Stadium Course. The 26-year-old Texan took the No. 1 ranking from Rory McIlroy with his fifth PGA Tour victory. Last year, Scheffler beat Patrick Cantlay in a playoff for his first tour title. Scheffler added victories in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the WGC-Match Play and the Masters and was the PGA Tour’s player of the year.

— Associated Press

