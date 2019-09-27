Women's volleyball
Valparaiso swept by Loyola: Brittany Anderson (Bishop Noll) had 16 digs Friday, but Valparaiso lost 25-12, 25-17, 25-22 to Loyola of Chicago in Missouri Valley Conference play. Jillie Grant had eight kills.
Pro golf
DeChambeau shoots 64 to take Safeway Open lead: Bryson DeChambeau hasn't had much chance to get familiar with his wedge after changing to a graphite shaft this week. The Northern California native certainly looked comfortable enough Friday as he attacked pin after pin to surge up the leaderboard at the Safeway Open. DeChambeau shot a bogey-free 8-under 64 on Friday to take a two-shot lead in the Safeway Open. DeChambeau had a 12-under 132 total at Silverado Country Club. The 26-year-old matched two others for the best round of the day and was in line to extend his lead, but left a 20-foot eagle putt short on No. 18. "It's always fun to come out and play to the potential you know you can," DeChambeau said. "The greens got a little bumpy this afternoon but they're still rolling nice enough to make some putts. I was able to control my line, control my speed and have a couple of them drop in."
Hur takes 2-shot lead into weekend in Indy: Mi Jung Hur shot a 2-under 70 in windy conditions Friday to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend at the Indy Women in Tech Championship. A day after opening with a bogey-free 63, Hur had six birdies — four on par 5s — along with two bogeys and a double bogey to get to 11 under at Brickyard Crossing, the layout that features four holes inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. "It was very windy out there," Hur said. "It was tough conditions on the course with the down and hurting wind, but I tried to enjoy with the wind. Living in Texas, which this is like normal in Texas, so it helped me a lot when I practice with this kind of wind on the range."
Auto racing
Byron and Bowman make it all-Hendrick front row at Charlotte: William Byron and Alex Bowman led Hendrick Motorsports to a sweep of the front row in qualifying Friday for the first elimination race of the NASCAR playoffs. Byron went 103.198 mph around the hybrid road course/oval track at Charlotte Motor Speedway that was reconfigured last season to spice up the playoff stop at one of NASCAR's premier race tracks. It's the fifth pole of Byron's career and second this season at the home track for the Charlotte native. "The guys did a great job with this car. It really takes every corner getting around this race track to get a pole," Byron said. "I knew we could qualify in the top-five but I was really wanting a pole and really kind of went out there and got it."