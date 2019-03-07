Men's tennis
Valparaiso defeats Appalachian State: Kweisi Kenyatte, Brandon Ancona, Brian Pecyna and Gabriel Carvajal all won their singles matches in straights to lead Valparaiso to 6-1 over Appalachian State on Thursday.
Kenyatte won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles for the Crusaders (9-3). Ancona won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3. Pecyna won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 4. Carvajal won 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) at No. 6.
Teammate Daniel Langston won 1-6, 6-4, 10-6 at No. 5.
Cross country
Celebration for Mick Cavanaugh takes place Sunday: An informal gathering will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Valparaiso YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Drive, to celebrate the life of longtime cross country coach Mick Cavanaugh.
Cavanaugh spent time on the coaching staffs at Portage and Valparaiso. He is dealing with the recurrence of cancer and his receiving in-home hospice care.
Local
Tickets remain for March 12 Hammond Sports Hall of Fame dinner: Reduced-price tickets remain available for the 33rd annual Hammond Sports Hall of Fame induction dinner, which takes place March 12 at the Hammond Civic Center.
Tickets at a reduced price of $25 each or a table of eight seats for $200 can be purchased until 4:30 p.m., March 12 at the Hammond Civic Center, 5825 Sohl Ave., in the Parks & Recreation administrative office on the concourse level.
Tickets available the night of the induction dinner will be sold at the door for $35 each.
The event begins at 5 p.m. with social time, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the induction program at 7:30 p.m.
Induction class includes: Clark/Chicago State University baseball player Albert Carpen; Clark/MacMurray (Illinois) College football player Dan Hernandez; Hammond/Vincennes University/Indiana State University track hurdler and sprinter Larry Hines, Jr.; Hammond cross country and middle distance track runner Randall J. Lewis; Hammond two-time diving state champion James R. Murphy; Hammond football all-stater Steve Runyon; Morton/DePauw University track & field athlete and longtime former Lake Central High School track and cross country coach Rudy Skorupa.
Additionally, The Times of Northwest Indiana will receive the Hall of Fame’s Richard Jay Special Achievement Award. Three 2018 accomplished student-athlete and high school graduates of Hammond schools also will be recognized.
Women's basketball
Indiana Northwest advances at national tourney: Grayce Roach (Hobart) scored a game-high 36 points Wednesday to lead fifth-seeded Indiana Northwest to a 86-72 win over No. 4 Dordt (Iowa) in the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament.
Chloe Salman added 17 points. Gina Rubino (Lake Central) scored 11. Ashley O'Malley (Lake Central) had 10.
The RedHawks face No. 2 seed Southwestern University at 10:15 a.m. Friday in the Sweet 16.
Pro baseball
Tom Seaver diagnosed with dementia at 74: Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver, the star of the Miracle Mets 1969 World Series championship team, has been diagnosed with dementia at age 74.
His family made the announcement Thursday through the Hall and said Seaver has retired from public life. He will continue to work at Seaver Vineyards, founded by the retired player and wife Nancy in 2002 on 116 acres at Diamond Mountain in the Calistoga region of California.
Seaver was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 1991, and it reoccurred in 2012 and led to Bell's Palsy and memory loss, the New York Daily News reported in 2013.
A three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and the 1967 NL Rookie of the Year, Seaver was 311-205 with a 2.86 ERA, 3,640 strikeouts and 61 shutouts from 1967-86.
While pitching for the White Sox, Seaver got his 300th win at Yankee Stadium, and he did it in style with a six-hitter in a 4-1 victory.
White Sox defeat Brewers: Leury Garcia singled and doubled, driving in two runs for Chicago in the 9-5 win over the Brewers. Tim Anderson added two hits, a stolen base and an RBI and is batting .500. Carlos Rodon made his second start, pitching four shutout innings and allowing a hit and a walk. Closer Alex Colome allowed a hit in a scoreless inning.
Cubs fall to Rockies: Chicago's Jon Lester made his third start, allowing three runs and four hits while striking out four in 3 2/3 innings in a 7-5 loss to the Rockies.
Wilson Contreras had a two-run double for Chicago.