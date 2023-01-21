SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso tennis opens spring season

Valpo opens spring slate: Eleanor Chapman and Olivia Czerwonka got off to strong starts for Valparaiso on Saturday. Both won their singles matchups to start 2023 on a win. The Beacons ultimately fell to Cleveland State on the day, 5-2. Chapman was making her debut with Valparaiso as a fifth-year senior. She topped Selma Tounsi in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. Czerwonka won the No. 1 singles match in straight sets against Oihane Vicario, the reigning Co-Freshman of the Year.

Bonilla sets record: Valparaiso's Ignacio Veloz Bonilla started his spring semester off strong, setting the program record in the indoor 800. His time of 1:52.67 beat his previous personal best by almost two full seconds. The time was good enough for first place. The Beacons other winner at DePaul on Friday was Tristan Malatlian who's mark of 5.51 meters in the pole vault to win the event. Chesterton graduate Isabella Smith paced Valparaiso in the 300, earning the second fastest time in program history at 44.41 seconds.