 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
Digest

SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso tennis opens spring season

  • 0
Valparaiso Beacons logo
Provided by Valparaiso Athletics

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Valpo opens spring slate: Eleanor Chapman and Olivia Czerwonka got off to strong starts for Valparaiso on Saturday. Both won their singles matchups to start 2023 on a win. The Beacons ultimately fell to Cleveland State on the day, 5-2. Chapman was making her debut with Valparaiso as a fifth-year senior. She topped Selma Tounsi in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. Czerwonka won the No. 1 singles match in straight sets against Oihane Vicario, the reigning Co-Freshman of the Year.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Bonilla sets record: Valparaiso's Ignacio Veloz Bonilla started his spring semester off strong, setting the program record in the indoor 800. His time of 1:52.67 beat his previous personal best by almost two full seconds. The time was good enough for first place. The Beacons other winner at DePaul on Friday was Tristan Malatlian who's mark of 5.51 meters in the pole vault to win the event. Chesterton graduate Isabella Smith paced Valparaiso in the 300, earning the second fastest time in program history at 44.41 seconds.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anjelicia Del Valle makes strides for Portage

Anjelicia Del Valle makes strides for Portage

Portage guard Anjelicia  Del Valle nearly willed her team to an upset victory over highly regarded Lake Central with 16 points, five rebounds and four steals Saturday. L.C. rallied for a 41-33 win. 

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts