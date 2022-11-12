SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso tops Marist to get back to .500

Valpo tops Marist: Valparaiso wasted no time getting the job done against Marist, jumping out to a 24-3 lead at the half and eventually won 45-24. Aaron Dawson compiled a 199-yard rushing performance on the afternoon which pushed him past the 1,000-yard mark for the season. Kohlton Sherman set a program record for the longest interception return in Valparaiso history by taking a pick 95 yards for a touchdown. Marist scored first in the second half to make it 24-10 but it was as close as the Red Foxed would get as the Beacons extended their lead after that.

Beacons improve to 2-0: Southern Mississippi made it interesting, but Valparaiso held on late to win its second straight game to start the season. The Beacons led by just one point with just over three minutes remaining in the contest but pulled away to take the non-conference matchup by a score of 72-65. Olivia Brown led the way for Valparaiso, scoring 15 points, grabbing six rebounds and adding two assists in the win. Leah Earnest was also a force for the Beacons. The junior put up 12 points and eight rebounds in the win. Domonique Davis ran the show for the Golden Eagles. The junior guard tallied 26 points and six assists to keep Southern Miss is the contest. Ali Saunders provided the Beacons with a spark off the bench, scoring 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting in just 13 minutes of game action.