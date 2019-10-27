COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valparaiso's Jamari Booker nationally-recognized: Defensive back Jamari Booker secured two interceptions in a 19-10 win over Manhattan on Saturday. His multi-pick performance was the second he's had this season, becoming the third player in the FCS with two games with multiple interceptions. He was named Week 9 National FCS Defensive Player of the Week by College Sports Madness and the Pioneer Football League's Defensive Player of the Week. He also had a season-high 13 tackles.
Kicker Dimitrios Latsonas drilled four field goals in the win to earn PFL Special Teams Player of the Week honors. He went 4-for-4, accounting for 13 of Valpo's 19 points, in a steady rain.
LSU is new Associated Press No. 1: LSU gets rewarded for its 23-20 win over then-No. 9 Auburn, and the Tigers leap SEC West-foe Alabama. The Crimson Tide fall to two but Oklahoma, which was upset by Kansas State, 48-41, tumbled five spots to 10th. Michigan's beat down of Notre Dame forced the Irish to slide eight spots to No. 16. After losing 38-7 to No. 3 Ohio State, the Wisconsin Badgers fell five spots to No. 18. Unbeatens Clemson and Penn State are fourth and fifth, respecitively.
For the first time in four years, the Indiana Hoosiers are going to a bowl game. The Hoosiers received four votes among AP voters in the Week 10 poll.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Red Stars shutout in NWSL Final: The Chicago Red Stars were on the defensive from the onset, only mustering two shots on goal in a 4-0 NWSL championship match loss to the North Carolina Courage. Red Stars keeper Alyssa Naeher saved a shot and saw another blocked in the first four minutes when Debora Cristiane de Oliveira buried a shot in the lower left corner to strike first four minutes in. Jessica McDonald added to the lead in the 26th minute and Crystal Dunn netted a third goal in the fifth minute of extra time to close the first half.
PRO GOLF
Tiger Woods ties PGA Tour record with 82nd win: Tiger Woods etched his name in the PGA Tour record books winning the Zozo Championship, tying Sam Snead's 82 tour wins. Woods finished the final seven holes at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Inzai City, Japan on Monday, finishing a 3-under 67 final round. He beat Japanese-born Hideki Matsuyama by three strokes.
"It's just crazy. It's a lot," Woods said. "I've been able to be consistent most of my career. ... Today was one of those days where I was able to pull it out."
Jin Young Ko wins LPGA Player of the Year with three events left: Jin Young Ko finished tied for ninth at the BMW Ladies Championship on Sunday but walks away with the LPGA Tour's ultimate hardware. She is the Player of the Year with three events left as nobody can catch her 241 points. She has four wins, three runner-ups and hasn't finished outside the Top 20. She had a bogey-free run of 114 holes this year, which passed Woods' 110-hole streak in 2000.
Ha-Na Jang won the BMW Ladies Championship by one stroke in a three-hole playoff. Jang birdied to beat Danielle Kang, who missed a 20-foot birdie putt before Jang sank hers from four feet out.