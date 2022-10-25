SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso volleyball to host Dig for the Cure match

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Valpo hosting fundraising match: When Valparaiso hosts Indiana State on Saturday, it’ll be more than just another Missouri Valley Conference matchup. The match will serve as its annual Dig for the Cure match in honor of those battling cancer. The weekend will also be spent raising funds for the Rin Seibert Scholarship. Seibert spent four decades as the leader of Valparaiso’s recreational sports as well as supporting Valparaiso volleyball and the school’s kinesiology department. Seibert died in August of 2020 after multiple battles with cancer. The program will be accepting donations for the scholarship in Seibert’s honor all weekend. Those who wish to donate to the scholarship fund online can do so by clicking here.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tshiebwe expects to play in opener: Kentucky forward and consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe said Tuesday he “absolutely” anticipates being ready for the No. 4 Wildcats’ season opener after having a procedure on his right knee earlier this month. The 6-foot-9 senior spoke publicly for the first time since Wildcats coach John Calipari announced on social media that the player would have a “minor” procedure on the knee to “clean some things up.” Tshiebwe entered the practice court for media day without crutches but wore a flexible brace on the knee over colorful compression tights. As usual, Tshiebwe was upbeat and optimistic. “To be honest, I don’t think I will miss games other than exhibition games because it’s not really necessary that I get this done,” he said. The Associated Press preseason All-America selection averaged 17.4 points and a nation-leading 15.1 rebounds per game last season on the way to being named the AP’s Player of the Year and sweeping the other five national awards as college basketball’s best player. The native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo said he returned for another season to help Kentucky win the national championship and broaden his game toward boosting his stock for next year’s NBA draft.

— Associated Press

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Aggies suspend three players: Texas A&M has indefinitely suspended three players, all true freshmen, for violating team rules according to TexAgs.com. ESPN reports that the suspension stems from a postgame incident in the locker room. The suspended players are defensive back Denver Harris, receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams. After bringing in the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the nation, this marks the second time that Texas A&M has had to suspend players from the noteworthy 2022 class. Receiver Evan Stewart and defensive back Deyon Bouie, along with Marshall and Harris, were suspended for the Miami game. The Aggies (3-4) have struggled after starting the season ranked No. 6 in the AP preseason poll. They’ve lost each of their last three games, falling below .500.

— ESPN