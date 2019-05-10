College baseball
Valparaiso wins in 14 innings: Kevin Barry's RBI single in the 14th inning Friday gave Valparaiso a marathon 5-4 Missouri Valley Conference win over Southern Illinois.
Steven Fitzsimmons was 3-for-6 with an RBI.
Season ends for Purdue Northwest: Anthony Agne had an RBI double, but Purdue Northwest's season came to an end after a 6-1 loss to Saginaw Valley State at the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament.
Brandon Haczynski (Crown Point) suffered the loss for the Pride (21-27). Haczynski (5-3) went four innings, allowing five hits, six runs (five earned) with two strikeouts.
Men's basketball
NCAA committee proposes moving 3s to international line: The NCAA men's basketball rules committee is proposing moving the 3-point line to the international distance and resetting the shot clock to 20 seconds following offensive rebounds.
Both rules could take effect next season in Division I. College basketball's other two divisions would wait until 2020-21 to move the 3-point line because of the cost.
The Playing Rules Oversight Panel will vote on the recommendations June 5.
The international 3-point distance is 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches, a little more than a foot back from the current college line.
Pro baseball
Sensory Room introduction set for May 15: The RailCats will unveil the Tradewinds Sensory Room at 3:30 p.m. May 15 p.m. at U.S. Steel Yard.
The Tradewinds Sensory Room is a designated therapeutic space located behind section 112 for individuals with sensory sensitivities.
Pro golf
Stricker takes Regions Tradition lead with 2nd-round 64: That 4:30 a.m. wakeup call didn't slow down Steve Stricker.
Stricker completed a 4-under 68 in the delayed first round and shot a season-best 64 in the second Friday to take a two-stroke lead in the Regions Tradition, the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors.
Stricker, a three-time winner on the 50-and-over tour after winning 12 times on the PGA Tour, had five holes left Thursday when play was suspended because of storms.
David Toms was second after his second bogey-free 67 on Greystone's Founders Course .
Most players had to finish the first round in the morning after bad weather halted play at midday Thursday, leading to the early start.
Auto racing
Harvick leads Stewart-Haas dominance in Kansas qualifying: Kevin Harvick scored his third pole of the season and his Stewart-Haas Racing team swept the top four spots in qualifying for Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.
Harvick, the defending race winner, turned a lap of 179.217 mph Friday night in the return of single-car qualifying to Kansas. That was enough to edge Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez, who locked down the rest of the front two rows for the 400-mile race.