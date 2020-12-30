 Skip to main content
SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso women's series with Illinois State rescheduled
SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso women's series with Illinois State rescheduled

Athletics Recreation Center, Valparaiso University

Valparaiso women's and men's basketball programs are on hold due to positive COVID-19 test results within their respective programs.

 Provided by Valparaiso Athletics

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

VU reschedules series with Illinois State: The Missouri Valley Conference announced on Wednesday it has rescheduled Valparaiso's series at Illinois State for Jan. 14-15. The Crusaders had to postpone this weekend's series due to positive COVID-19 test results among Tier I personnel.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Coastal Carolina's Chadwell is coach of the year: Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell is The Associated Press college football coach of the year after leading the Chanticleers to a surprising, near-perfect season. Chadwell received 16 first-place votes and 88 points from the AP Top 25 panel to finish ahead of Indiana’s Tom Allen, who was second with 14 first-place votes and 66 points. Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell was third (5, 44) and Alabama's Nick Saban was fourth (8, 42). Chadwell is the first Sun Belt Conference coach to win the AP award, which was established in 1988, and the third coach to earn it with a team from outside the Power Five leagues. UCF’s Scott Frost was AP coach of the year in 2017 and Gary Patterson won the first of his two AP awards with TCU in 2009 when the Horned Frogs were competing in the Mountain West. San Jose State's Brent Brennan finished fifth, meaning Group of Five teams had three of the top five coaches in this year's voting. The 43-year-old Chadwell directed a breakout season for No. 9 Coastal Carolina (11-1) in his third year leading the program. The Chanticleers were picked last in the Sun Belt's East Division after finishing 5-7 (2-6) last year.

Bama's Smith first WR to win player of the year: DeVonta Smith of Alabama is The Associated Press college football player of the year and the first wide receiver to win the award since it was established in 1998. In what could be a preview of the Heisman Trophy voting, Smith received 26 first-place votes and 114 points to finish comfortably ahead of his teammate and quarterback, Mac Jones. Jones received nine first-place votes and 67 points as he and Smith became the first teammates to finish 1-2 in the voting for AP player of the year. Smith is also the first Alabama player to win the award. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence finished third with nine first-place votes and 49 points and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask was fourth with three first-place votes and 44 points. Smith, Jones, Lawrence and Trask are the Heisman Trophy finalists. The trophy will be presented Jan. 5.

PRO FOOTBALL

Colts Castonzo undergoes season-ending surgery: The Indianapolis Colts will try to make the playoffs Sunday without left tackle Anthony Castonzo. Coach Frank Reich announced Wednesday the former Pro Bowler will undergo season-ending surgery on his right ankle Thursday. Reich did not explain how the Colts will fill Castonzo's spot on their injury-plagued offensive line. The timing couldn’t be worse. Indy (10-5) needs a win over reeling Jacksonville (1-14) on Sunday and a loss by either Baltimore, Cleveland, Miami or Tennessee to make the AFC’s expanded seven-team playoff field. Castonzo has been an anchor on the offensive line since Indy drafted him with the No. 22 overall pick in 2011. The 32-year-old started all 16 games in six of his 10 seasons and never missed more than five in the other four.

