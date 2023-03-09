Times Staff
Two named Academic All-State: Valparaiso's Kristin Bukata and Kouts' Ally Capouch were the two Region girls hoops players to be selected to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association's Academic All-State first team. "The IBCA Academic All-State program is one where academic prowess and athletic prowess both are considered in the selections," the IBCA's press release read. The pair were two of just 33 players across the state to receive the honor.
Pair picked Academic All-State: Kankakee Valley's Hayden Dase and Washington Township's Sheperd Scott were two of the 36 boys basketball players named to the IBCA's Academic All-State first team. SSC Players of the Year: South Suburban College had a number of players honored on Thursday. Sophomores: Nakyel Shelton and Damontae Taylor were named the Region IV-Midwest A District Tri-Players-of-the-Year, splitting the award with each other and Olive Harvey's Jemel Jones. Shelton averaged 23.6 points, 3.4 assists, 10.7 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game. Taylor averaged 17.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 3.3 steals a game. Shelton led Region IV in scoring and rebounding. SSC’s sophomore Jalen Houston was named to the All-Region 2nd Team.
Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.
PHOTOS: Morgan Township hosts boys basketball sectional semifinals on Saturday
Kouts’ Landon Garrett (42) takes a shot against Hammond Academy of Science and Technology’s Jeremiah Patterson (13) and Jaden Starkey (20) in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Kouts’ Japheth Anweiler (3) gets a shot off with pressure from Hammond Academy of Science and Technoloy’s Isaiah Manley (24) and Rodrick Quinn (3) in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Kouts’ Matthew Baker (30) tries to stop Hammond Academy of Science and Technology’s Jayden Montague (34) as he goes to the basket in the first quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Kouts’ Tristan Ballas (24) goes past Hammond Academy of Science and Technoloy’s Jayden Montague (34) and Gabriel Reyes (1) to the basket in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning. Kouts will play for the championship after winning 84-58.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Kouts’ Spencer Andrews (22) goes through Hammond Academy of Science and Technology’s Gabriel Reyes (1) and Rodrick Quinn (3) to the basket in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning. Kouts will play for the championship after winning 84-58.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Kouts’ Spencer Andrews (22) with Landon Garrett (42) secures the rebound against Hammond Academy of Science and Technology’s Gabriel Reyes (1) and Isaiah Manley (24) in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning. Kouts will play for the championship after winning 84-58.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Kouts’ Gabe Matthes (14) and Hammond Academy of Science and Technology’s Gabriel Reyes (1) go after the loose ball in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning. during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Hammond Academy of Science and Technology’s Jayden Montague (34) pressures Kouts’ Gabe Matthes (14) on hist shot in the first quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Kouts’ Japheth Anweiler (3) passes the ball off with pressure from Hammond Academy of Science and Technology’s Jeremiah Patterson (13) and Elias Cross (14) in the first quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Hammond Academy of Science and Technology’s Isaiah Manley (24) takes a three point shot against Kouts’ Spencer Andrews (22) in the first quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Kouts’ Gabe Matthes (14) and Hammond Academy of Science and Technology’s Gabriel Reyes (1) go after the loose rebound in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
DeMotte Christian’s Luke Terpstra (21) looks to pass the ball off against Morgan Twp’s Bryant Ricke (12) in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
DeMotte Christian’s Jacob Miller (24) goes to the basket against Morgan Twp’s Hayden Grieger (22) in the first quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Morgan Twp’s Bryant DeBoard (4) tries to stop DeMotte Christian’s Tony Bos (3) in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Morgan Twp’s Jack Wheeler (10) gets to the basket against DeMotte Christian’s Tony Bos (3) and Jayce Bultema (22) in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Morgan Twp’s Bryant Ricke (12) goes past DeMotte Christian’s Tony Bos (3) to the basket in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
DeMotte Christian’s Jayce Bultema (22) looks to the basket with against Morgan Twp’s Jack Wheeler (10) and Jaiden Spratley (3) in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Keagan Holder splits DeMotte Christian defenders during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Kouts’ Keagen Holder (21) looks back to the basket against DeMotte Christian’s Gabe Rottier (4) in the first quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!