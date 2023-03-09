Two named Academic All-State: Valparaiso's Kristin Bukata and Kouts' Ally Capouch were the two Region girls hoops players to be selected to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association's Academic All-State first team. "The IBCA Academic All-State program is one where academic prowess and athletic prowess both are considered in the selections," the IBCA's press release read. The pair were two of just 33 players across the state to receive the honor.