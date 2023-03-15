Brown named Academic All-American: Valparaiso's Olivia Brown was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-American Third Team on Wednesday. The Beacons senior was one of just 16 players in the country selected to one of the three teams. Brown joins Valpo men's basketball player Ben Krikke who was named to the men's second team a day prior. Brown sports a perfect 4.00 GPA in the classroom as well as averaging 12.0 points per game for the Beacons on the court. Brown is just the second player in the history of the program to be named to one of the Academic All-American teams.