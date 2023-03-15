Times Staff
Brown named Academic All-American: Valparaiso's Olivia Brown was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-American Third Team on Wednesday. The Beacons senior was one of just 16 players in the country selected to one of the three teams. Brown joins Valpo men's basketball player Ben Krikke who was named to the men's second team a day prior. Brown sports a perfect 4.00 GPA in the classroom as well as averaging 12.0 points per game for the Beacons on the court. Brown is just the second player in the history of the program to be named to one of the Academic All-American teams.
Beacons series cancelled: Cold weather in Omaha, Neb. has cancelled Valparaiso's series with the Mavericks. Instead, the Beacons will be back in action on Tuesday, March 21 against Notre Dame. Valparaiso is coming off a weekend series against No. 22-ranked Southern Miss that the Beacons took one of three games of.
PHOTOS: 21st Century plays Westview in boys basketball regional
21st Century’s Ashton Williamson (3) goes to the basket against Westview’s Luke Helmuth (33) and Micah Miller (31) in the first quarter at the 2A Regional championship Saturday at North Judson High School.
21st Century’s Armon Davis (32) raises the regional championship trophy with the team after defeating Westview 67-58 in the 2A Regional championship Saturday at North Judson High School.
21st Century’s Jermiya Henderson-Sims (5) goes for the rebound against Westview’s Brady Yoder (11) and Luke Helmuth (33) at the 2A Regional championship Saturday at North Judson High School.
21st Century head coach Larry Upshaw sends a message to his team midway through the fourth quarter at the 2A regional championship at North Judson High School Saturday afternoon.
21st Century’s Lemetrius Williams (15) gets past Westview’s Wiley Minix (15) and Jethro Hostetler (3) to the the basket early in the first quarter at the 2A regional championship at North Judson High School Saturday afternoon.
21st Century’s Ashton Williamson (3) pressure the shot from Westview’s Brady Yoder in the third quarter at the 2A regional championship at North Judson High School Saturday afternoon.
21st Century’s DJ Moss (23) beats Westview’s Micah Miller (31) to the basket in the first quarter at the 2A regional championship at North Judson High School Saturday afternoon.
21st Century’s Ashton Williamson (3) cuts the nets after the Cougars 67-58 win over Westview for the 2A regional championship at North Judson High School Saturday afternoon.
21st Century’s Terrence Hayes Jr (1) pressures Westview’s Micah Miller (31) in the third quarter at the 2A regional championship at North Judson High School Saturday afternoon.
21st Century’s Quintin Floyd (10) goes between Westview’s Jethro Hostetler (3) and Wade Springer (23) at the 2A regional championship at North Judson High School Saturday afternoon.
21st Century’s Jermiya Henderson-Sims (5) gets tripped up against Westview’s Wade Springer (23) in the second quarter at the 2A regional championship at North Judson High School Saturday afternoon.
21st Century’s Ashton Williamson (3) takes a shot over Westview’s Luke Helmuth (33) in the second quarter at the 2A regional championship at North Judson High School Saturday afternoon.
